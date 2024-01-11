Islamia University of Bahawalpur staff, students cleared of harassment, drug abuse charges

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) tribunal, led by Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, has cleared the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) staff and students of allegations of sexual harassment and drug abuse.

The tribunal found no evidence of such activities within the university premises, nor any systematic racketeer group involved in these activities.

Furthermore, the tribunal has termed police negligence and YouTubers responsible for the scandal that maligned the university, its teachers and students.

It also fixed the responsibility, naming police officials, a private person and a journalist, for involvement in maligning the IUB.

The Punjab caretaker government had written to the LHC chief justice to constitute a one-member tribunal to inquire into the allegations of drug abuse and sexual harassment of girl students at IUB.

On Aug 24, Governor Balighur Rehman appointed Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar of the Lahore High Court as tribunal to probe the ‘scandal’.

The tribunal was directed to ensure a thorough probe into the allegations, ascertaining facts and causes and strict action against the people involved.

The tribunal report, available with Dawn, stated that the police mishandled the situation without any concrete evidence or conclusive proof of sexual harassment or drug abuse on the university premises. This mishandling has been identified as a major factor in defaming and maligning the university.

The report also criticised social media personnel for airing unconfirmed and unauthentic involvement of female students or faculty members of IUB in sexual harassment or drug abuse. This action not only defamed and maligned the university but also put at stake the dignity and honour of female students and faculty members.

The tribunal fixed the responsibility on several individuals, including Bahawalpur District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Muhammad Abbas, Bahawalpur Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) DSP Jamshed, Derawar Station House Office (Sub Inspector) Ramzan and a private person Abdullah known as a police tout.

The tribunal recommended registration of a criminal case against the police officials involved in tarnishing the image of the university.

Furthermore, the tribunal also held television presenter and YouTuber Iqrarul Hassan Syed and Lodhran YouTuber/vlogger Saqib Mushtaq responsible for airing the vlogs without verification.

Earlier, the Bahawalpur police had arrested IUB Treasurer Prof Dr Abubakar, Chief Security Officer (CSO) Ijaz Husain Shah, and Transport Officer Altaf for possessing drugs and objectionable videos and images of girl students and staff members. However, the tribunal’s findings contradict these initial police investigations.

The tribunal’s report has brought a significant turn in the scandal that rocked the university.

Published in Dawn, January 11th, 2024