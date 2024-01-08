COAS Munir meets Bahrain’s King Hamad, discusses military and security cooperation

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir called on King of Bahrain Sheikh Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al-Khalifa and discussed military and security cooperation, the army’s media affairs wing said on Monday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief is on a two-day official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

During his visit, Gen Munir called on King Hamad, Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Commander of Bahrain Defence Forces Field Marshal Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa and Commander of Bahrain National Guard General Shaikh Mohammad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

“During the meetings, matters of mutual interest including bilateral military and security cooperation were discussed,” it said.

The dignitaries lauded the Pakistan Army’s achievements in the fight against terrorism and continued efforts for regional peace and stability, the ISPR said.

It added that the COAS was also the chief guest at the 27th Raising Day of Bahrain National Guard where he was warmly welcomed and given Guard of Honour. Gen Munir also witnessed a demonstration related to counter-terrorism training exercise.

“Commander Bahrain National Guard extended his gratitude and appreciation to the Pakistan Army for providing highly professional training to the Bahrain National Guard in the military and counter-terrorism domains,” the military’s media wing said.

King Hamad also conferred Bahrain’s military medal “Order of Bahrain First Class” on the COAS “in recognition of his significant efforts and contributions to the enhancement of bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries”, the ISPR concluded.