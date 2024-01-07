Pakistan receives 23 IMF bailouts in 75 years

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s enduring relationship with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) since 1958 has woven a tapestry of financial challenges, strategic manoeuvres, and global assistance, shaping the nation’s economic trajectory over the decades.

Recent data reveals a nuanced picture of Pakistan’s ongoing IMF engagement, holding substantial implications for economic stability. Ranking fifth in outstanding debt with the IMF, standing at $7.4 billion, Pakistan follows Argentina, Egypt, Ukraine, and Ecuador.

In 1958, Pakistan secured its inaugural IMF bailout of $25,000 (equivalent to about $274,000 in 2024). The largest-ever loan of $7.6bn in 2008, under the Gillani government, saw a subsequent withdrawal of $4,936,035.

As the IMF Executive Board convenes on Jan 11 to review Pakistan’s request for additional funds, the meeting will scrutinise the final approval for the disbursement of a $700m tranche within the ongoing $3bn Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).

Islamabad owes $7.6bn to global lender

In the fiscal year 2023, Pakistan’s IMF purchases amounted to a substantial $894m, accompanied by charges and interest payments totalling $776m and $325.8m, respectively. Noteworthy purchases in 2022, reaching $1.64bn, underscore the deepening financial reliance on the IMF, prompting questions about Pakistan’s economic challenges and development initiatives.

Critical phases

Examining historical patterns, 2013 emerged as a pivotal phase, witnessing significant disbursements and repayments that marked a turning point in Pakistan’s economic journey. While notable financial aid requests were made in 2001 and 2008, it was 2013 that held far-reaching implications.

Persistent economic hurdles reveal a delicate balance between disbursements, repayments, and interest payments. Strategic repayments in specific years, such as 2009 and 2014, showcase a proactive approach to debt management, highlighting the nation’s commitment to fiscal discipline.

Though specific reform measures are not explicitly outlined, historical transactions imply that IMF engagements significantly shape Pakistan’s economic reform agenda. Ongoing efforts, such as currency stabilisation, inflation management, and structural reforms, reflect consistent interactions with the IMF.

Navigating the delicate balance between IMF support and the long-term goal of reducing external aid reliance poses a nuanced challenge. Substantial purchases in 2022 and 2023 suggest Pakistan may be grappling with economic challenges or pursuing significant development initiatives.

Research indicates serious repercussions of IMF agreements, with rising poverty, unemployment, low growth, and balance of payment problems at the forefront. Critics argue that IMF loans may lead to reckless domestic economic policies, creating long-term dependency. Ongoing debates on IMF conditionalities persist, raising concerns about their impact on economic growth.

Despite temporary respite, experts caution that structural problems leading to past defaults remain unaddressed.

Analysing Pakistan’s borrowing practices, experts warn of living beyond means with little gain. The IMF defends its latest deal, stating it offers Pakistan a policy anchor and a framework for financial support.

Since joining the IMF in 1950, Pakistan has sought IMF bailouts 23 times in 75 years, reflecting the high unpredictability of its economy. Historical events, like the loss of East Pakistan in 1971, led to substantial loans to address economic challenges. The cyclical nature of seeking IMF assistance highlights the intricacies of managing Pakistan’s economic landscape.

As Pakistan’s economic odyssey unfolds, recent data illuminates a nation grappling with challenges, strategically navigating financial engagements, and emphasising stability efforts. The delicate balance between external assistance and long-term economic independence remains a focal point as Pakistan charts a sustainable path forward.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2024