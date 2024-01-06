DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 06, 2024

Pakistan’s economy to reel under global challenges in 2024, says UN report

Anwar Iqbal Published January 6, 2024 Updated January 6, 2024 10:26am

UNITED NATIONS: The UN’s World Economic Situation and Prospects report for 2024 outlines a nuanced economic outlook for Pakistan, projecting a modest GDP growth of two per cent in 2024 and a slightly improved 2.4pc in 2025.

However, this trend is overshadowed by concerning indicators. Last year’s robust global economic recovery post-Covid, which contributed to GDP growth across the world, conceals latent risks and structural vulnerabilities in the world economy.

South Asia’s major economies, including India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, find themselves categorised as lower-middle-income countries, according to the report. Despite the regional economic classification, challenges persist, notably in food security.

In 2023, Bangladesh and Pakistan experienced an increase in people facing acute food insecurity, contrasting with Sri Lanka, where the situation improved. Afghanistan remains the most adversely affected, with 46pc of its population facing acute food insecurity.

Digging deeper into Pakistan’s economic landscape, the report reveals alarming statistics. The inflation rate skyrocketed to 39.18pc in 2023, prompting the State Bank of Pakistan to maintain a record-high policy rate of 22pc since June 2023.

Additionally, Pakistan witnessed a depreciation of its currency by over 20pc in 2023.

Furthermore, Pakistan grapples with substantial sovereign debt and an unsustainable debt-servicing burden. External debt accounted for 36.5pc of the country’s nominal GDP in 2023, a noticeable increase from the previous year. The government debt-to-GDP ratio reached 89pc in 2022, underscoring the challenges of managing fiscal responsibilities.

Real effective exchange rates, a broad measurement, declined from 88.0 in 2022 to 72pc in 2023. This index, calculated as a weighted average of bilateral exchange rates adjusted by relative consumer prices, reflects Pakistan’s economic challenges.

In conclusion, the World Economic Situation and Prospects report for 2024 paints a complex picture for Pakistan, juxtaposing modest economic growth projections with a tapestry of challenges, including inflationary pressures, currency depreciation, and high levels of sovereign debt.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Delay talk
Updated 06 Jan, 2024

Delay talk

The actions of a few bad apples have brought parliament into much disrepute over the last few years.
IS threat
06 Jan, 2024

IS threat

IF the claim of the self-styled Islamic State group of involvement in Wednesday’s Kerman bombings is to be...
Banning surveys
Updated 06 Jan, 2024

Banning surveys

CITING its new Code of Conduct for media, the Election Commission of Pakistan earlier this week asked Pemra to...
Gathering storm?
Updated 05 Jan, 2024

Gathering storm?

Israel usually maintains an air of ambiguity about its murderous foreign operations.
Symbolic violence
Updated 05 Jan, 2024

Symbolic violence

ECP needs to introspect and ask itself why so many issues related to upcoming elections continue to arise.
Digital deception
05 Jan, 2024

Digital deception

THE world is hurtling towards an era where artificial intelligence is reshaping our reality. In democracies...