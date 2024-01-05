DAWN.COM Logo

SSGC suspends gas supply for two days

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 5, 2024 Updated January 5, 2024 08:39am

KARACHI: While continuously facing a gas shortage in the system, Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd (SSGCL) on Friday announced a supply suspension for 48 hours for industries starting from Jan 6 (8:00 am) to Jan 8.

SSGCL said the availability of gas has decreased, resulting in the depletion of line packs, causing low pressures in the system.

All industries including their power generation units and all CNG stations in Sindh (including those being operated on RLNG) will remain closed for 48 hours, according to a press release issued by the SSGC.

SSGCL said it would take strict action against any industry found violating this gas holiday period and subsequently their gas supplies will be disconnected for at least seven days.

PTCL, TPL renew partnership

PTCL Group and TPL Trakker have renewed their partnership for the continued provision of state-of-the-art machine-to-machine (M2M) and ICT services to TPL Trakker under PTCL Group Business Solutions.

Group Chief Business Solutions Officer, PTCL and Ufone 4G, Zarrar Hasham Khan, and CEO, TPL Trakker, Rao Salman signed the agreement on Thursday, said a press release.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2024

