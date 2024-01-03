DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 04, 2024

Bangladesh deploys army to keep peace ahead of Sunday’s election

Reuters Published January 3, 2024 Updated January 3, 2024 11:52pm
Members of Bangladesh Army arrive at a temporary camp, after the army was deployed across the country, in order to help civil administration during general election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 3, 2024.—Reuters
Members of Bangladesh Army arrive at a temporary camp, after the army was deployed across the country, in order to help civil administration during general election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 3, 2024.—Reuters

Troops deployed across Bangladesh on Wednesday amid fears of violence ahead of a national election which the main opposition party is boycotting.

Soldiers travelled in armoured vehicles to temporary camps set up across the capital Dhaka to help the civil administration maintain peace and security.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is boycotting the election, set to take place on Sunday after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina refused to agree to their demands that she resign and cede power to a neutral authority to run the poll.

Hasina has repeatedly blamed the BNP for instigating anti-government protests that have rocked Dhaka since late October and in which at least 10 people have been killed.

The troops will only act on request from polling officers, the military said in a statement.

The navy was deployed in two coastal districts and the air force will provide helicopter assistance to polling stations in remote hilly areas, it added. People fear that the violence that has swept Bangladesh in the last two months could return after the poll.

“I don’t care which party is in power. I just want some peace so that I can earn and feed my family,” said Abdul Hamid, 48, a rickshaw puller in Dhaka.

“I don’t think after the election there will be peace. If there is political turmoil, it is difficult for us to survive. This is not a way of running a country. We are so confused about our future,” he said.

Hasina, who has maintained tight control since coming to power in 2009, has been accused of authoritarianism, human rights violations, cracking down on free speech and suppressing dissent while jailing her critics.

Her main rival and two-time premier, BNP leader Khaleda Zia, is effectively under house arrest for what her party calls trumped-up corruption charges.

Her son and BNP’s acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, is in exile after several charges were brought against him that he denies.

Hasina’s government is under pressure from Western countries to hold free and fair elections.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Terrorism surge
03 Jan, 2024

Terrorism surge

WHILE Pakistan’s leadership remains almost exclusively occupied in political machinations, militants and terrorist...
Rising inflation
03 Jan, 2024

Rising inflation

IT is becoming difficult to put the inflation genie back into the bottle. New price data from the Pakistan Bureau of...
Conduct unbecoming
Updated 03 Jan, 2024

Conduct unbecoming

Baloch protesters are exercising their fundamental right to peacefully demand answers and justice.
SBP’s projections
02 Jan, 2024

SBP’s projections

This year is going to be a defining one for Pakistan’s future trajectory.
Covid resurgence?
02 Jan, 2024

Covid resurgence?

AS the global community grapples with the possible resurgence of Covid-19, driven by the newly identified JN.1...
Tourism numbers
02 Jan, 2024

Tourism numbers

SOME encouraging numbers have emerged with regard to Gilgit-Baltistan’s tourism potential. The regional government...