Shutterdown strike in Balochistan as SC set to resume hearing petition against missing persons

As the Supreme Court is set to resume hearing a petition against the chronic malaise of enforced disappearances, a shutterdown strike was observed in several cities of Balochistan on Wednesday against “state oppression” and “atrocities” committed in the province for the last 70 years.

Photos shared by the Balochistan Yakjehti Committee, one of the organisers of the Baloch long march against extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances in Islamabad, showed deserted streets as businesses remained closed in Gaddani, Nohski, Khuzdar, Turbat and other areas.

A day earlier, Baloch protesters — who have been camping in freezing cold outside the National Press Club in Islamabad — called for a shutterdown demonstration across the country after their seven-day ultimatum to the government expired.

Their demands included the release of all protesters detained during police action, detailed investigation into rights violations in Balochistan, elimination of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, release of all victims of enforced disappearances, restrictions on the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and elimination of “state-sponsored death squads”.

Last night, the BYC said the state had failed to negotiate with the protesters and announced that a press conference would be held at 3pm today.

It also said that a large number of Islamabad police officials had arrived in front of their sit-in camp. “We are concerned that they’re going to crack down on us and arrest the peaceful protesters,” it stated.

Moreover, the protesters said police were not allowing them food, tents, sound systems and other facilities. “In this cold weather, old mothers and sisters are desperately facing harsh difficulties. Anything can happen to their health,” they added.

SC to resume hearing petition against enforced disappearances

Meanwhile, a three-member SC bench will take up the case brought forward by Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan that highlighted how the unlawful practice of enf­orced disappearances continued unabated, haunting generations upon generations.

Headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, the bench comprises Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali.

A day earlier, the top judge had emphasised that the case held great public importance and that the court intended to resolve the matter for good but insisted that the matter could be settled only if all accepted responsibility.

“This country belongs to all of us. Even those who may have other viewpoints,” he had observed and called for making Pakistan “strong from within”.

The court had also requested Ahsan’s counsel, Shoaib Shaheen, to present concise points on potential legal actions regarding enforced disappearances.