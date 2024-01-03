DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 03, 2024

Shutterdown strike in Balochistan as SC set to resume hearing petition against missing persons

Dawn.com | Haseeb Bhatti Published January 3, 2024 Updated January 3, 2024 01:01pm
Shutterdown strike observed across Balochistan on Wednesday. — Photo courtesy Balonch Yakjehti Committee/X
Shutterdown strike observed across Balochistan on Wednesday. — Photo courtesy Balonch Yakjehti Committee/X

As the Supreme Court is set to resume hearing a petition against the chronic malaise of enforced disappearances, a shutterdown strike was observed in several cities of Balochistan on Wednesday against “state oppression” and “atrocities” committed in the province for the last 70 years.

Photos shared by the Balochistan Yakjehti Committee, one of the organisers of the Baloch long march against extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances in Islamabad, showed deserted streets as businesses remained closed in Gaddani, Nohski, Khuzdar, Turbat and other areas.

A day earlier, Baloch protesters — who have been camping in freezing cold outside the National Press Club in Islamabad — called for a shutterdown demonstration across the country after their seven-day ultimatum to the government expired.

Their demands included the release of all protesters detained during police action, detailed investigation into rights violations in Balochistan, elimination of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, release of all victims of enforced disappearances, restrictions on the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and elimination of “state-sponsored death squads”.

Last night, the BYC said the state had failed to negotiate with the protesters and announced that a press conference would be held at 3pm today.

It also said that a large number of Islamabad police officials had arrived in front of their sit-in camp. “We are concerned that they’re going to crack down on us and arrest the peaceful protesters,” it stated.

Moreover, the protesters said police were not allowing them food, tents, sound systems and other facilities. “In this cold weather, old mothers and sisters are desperately facing harsh difficulties. Anything can happen to their health,” they added.

SC to resume hearing petition against enforced disappearances

Meanwhile, a three-member SC bench will take up the case brought forward by Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan that highlighted how the unlawful practice of enf­orced disappearances continued unabated, haunting generations upon generations.

Headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, the bench comprises Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali.

A day earlier, the top judge had emphasised that the case held great public importance and that the court intended to resolve the matter for good but insisted that the matter could be settled only if all accepted responsibility.

“This country belongs to all of us. Even those who may have other viewpoints,” he had observed and called for making Pakistan “strong from within”.

The court had also requested Ahsan’s counsel, Shoaib Shaheen, to present concise points on potential legal actions regarding enforced disappearances.

Missing Persons
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Terrorism surge
03 Jan, 2024

Terrorism surge

WHILE Pakistan’s leadership remains almost exclusively occupied in political machinations, militants and terrorist...
Rising inflation
03 Jan, 2024

Rising inflation

IT is becoming difficult to put the inflation genie back into the bottle. New price data from the Pakistan Bureau of...
Conduct unbecoming
Updated 03 Jan, 2024

Conduct unbecoming

Baloch protesters are exercising their fundamental right to peacefully demand answers and justice.
SBP’s projections
02 Jan, 2024

SBP’s projections

This year is going to be a defining one for Pakistan’s future trajectory.
Covid resurgence?
02 Jan, 2024

Covid resurgence?

AS the global community grapples with the possible resurgence of Covid-19, driven by the newly identified JN.1...
Tourism numbers
02 Jan, 2024

Tourism numbers

SOME encouraging numbers have emerged with regard to Gilgit-Baltistan’s tourism potential. The regional government...