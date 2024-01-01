DAWN.COM Logo

449,000 tourists visited Swat in 2023

January 1, 2024

SWAT: Swat valley witnessed arrival of 449,000 tourists, including 4,000 foreigners from 108 countries, during 2023, deputy commissioner Dr Qasim Ali Khan said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters at the Swat Press Club, Dr Ali, who is also Director General of Upper Swat Development Authority, said beautiful Swat valley was famous worldwide for its natural beauty. “Despite the devastation caused by the super floods in 2002, a significant increase in tourists to the scenic valley was recorded compared to 2022,” he said.

“In 2023, 449,000 tourists visited Swat, including Malam Jabba, Gabin Jabba, Kalam, Bahrain, Mahodand, Madyan, Marghuzar and other tourist sites. At the same time, more than 4,000 foreign tourists from 108 countries, particularly from China, Australia, Afghanistan, Germany and the US, visited various spots in Swat,” he added.

Dr Qasim Ali said the Upper Swat Development Authority was taking concrete steps with the support of the police and district administration to promote tourism in the valley.

“New tourist destinations are being introduced, whereby providing infrastructure and other facilities, the tourism sector will become stronger to provide livelihood to more people,” he said.

On the occasion, Ahmed Khan, chairman of Upper Swat Development Authority Board, also expressed happiness on the arrival of a large number of tourists in Swat during the outgoing year.

Published in Dawn, january 1st, 2024

