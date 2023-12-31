DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 01, 2024

Firing near vehicles part of JUI-F chief’s convoy in DI Khan: police

Arif Hayat Published December 31, 2023 Updated December 31, 2023 11:00pm

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on Sunday said firing occurred near vehicles part of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s convoy in Dera Ismail Khan but the politician was not present when the incident occurred.

“Vehicles part of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s convoy went to Yarak area for refuelling when the incident occurred,” District Police Officer (DPO) Rauf Kesrani told Dawn.com.

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman was not present,” he said without providing any further details.

The development comes days after the interior ministry warned that there were serious threats to the lives of the Maulana and Awami National Party provincial president Aimal Wali Khan.

In a statement, JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri termed today’s incident a “cowardly act”.

“They have repeatedly warned that the situation is not favorable for our leadership. The administration writes letters about the threats every day, but does not take any action,” he said.

He said the incident should be immediately investigated, questioning why security institutions were not fulfilling their responsibility.

“The law and order situation in KP and Balochistan is getting worse day by day,” Ghauri said.

Meanwhile, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani phoned the Maulana’s son and condemned the attack. He also prayed for the JUI-F chief’s well-being.

Lives under serious threats, warns ministry

In a letter to the chief secretaries and inspector general of police of all provinces and circulated by the ANP, the interior ministry had said it had received reports from reliable sources revealing serious threats to the lives of the Maulana and Aimal.

“It is requested that extreme caution and vigilance is exercised and necessary security arrangements are made at their [Mr Fazl and Mr Aimal’s] residences and during movement and public gatherings to avert any untoward incident,” it said in a letter.

At the time, JUI-F spokesperson Ghauri told Dawn that though he had not seen the interior ministry’s Dec 29 letter, such threats were a routine for his party leaders.

He said that “security threats” had stopped Fazl from participating in his election campaign in the native area of Dera Ismail Khan.

“Our party is facing many problems due to threats to its election campaign,” he said. Ghauri said that the Election Commission of Pakistan and law-enforcement agencies should think about providing security to his party’s leaders to ensure fair and free polls in the country.

Additional input by Nadir Guramani

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

New beginnings?
Updated 31 Dec, 2023

New beginnings?

Suffice it to say, good governance will not be easy for the next administration.
Promise of Exim
31 Dec, 2023

Promise of Exim

THE operationalisation of the Export-Import Bank ought to transform the banking and trade finance landscape in...
In democracy’s crosshairs
31 Dec, 2023

In democracy’s crosshairs

IT is usually assumed that spying on citizens is a feature of authoritarian regimes. But if one were to ask American...
Electoral lethargy
Updated 30 Dec, 2023

Electoral lethargy

The election machinery is in motion, but the expected vibrancy in pre-poll activities is absent.
Grounded careers
30 Dec, 2023

Grounded careers

PAKISTAN’S aviation sector remains bogged down by troubles but some course correction appears to be on the cards....
Politics in sports
30 Dec, 2023

Politics in sports

YET another sporting event between Pakistan and India is being overshadowed by politics. The All India Tennis...