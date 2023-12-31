PTI leaders trying to meet Imran to discuss poll strategy: Qaiser

SWABI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader and former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser on Saturday said that his party’s 14 leaders, including lawyers, were trying to meet former prime minister Imran Khan in prison to discuss strategy for the Feb 8 general elections.

Mr Qaiser told reporters at his residence here that the Islamabad High Court had allowed the PTI’s leaders and lawyers to meet Mr Imran in Rawapindi’s Adiala Jail.

“We are seeking access to our leader [Imran] to discuss the party’s election strategy,” he said.

PTI founder Imran is currently detained in Adiala Jail in connection with a cipher case registered under the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

Former NA speaker insists PML-N, JUI-F want polls delayed over defeat fears

He was also arrested by the National Accountability Bureau in the Al-Qadir Trust and Toshakhana corruption cases.

The former NA speaker told reporters that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Shehbaz Sharif and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman recently held news conferences to pressure the judiciary on election issue as both parties didn’t want the electoral exercise to take place on schedule (Feb 8) over fears of defeat.

He said that the PTI was committed to actively participating in the polls.

“The PML-N and JUI-F leaders have repeatedly said it might be difficult to hold elections due to harsh winters and delicate security situation suggesting a delay in the electoral exercise for a few weeks, but we’re opposed to this idea,” he said.

Mr Qaiser said both PML-N and JUI-F leaders were responsible for record inflation, excessive power cuts, and lawlessness in the country and therefore, they couldn’t face the people in elections.

“Shehbaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman are running away from elections,” he said.

The PTI leader said that his party wanted free, fair and transparent elections in the country as well as a level playing field for all parties in the run-up to the Feb 8 electoral exercise.

He said that authorities should stop victimising the PTI’s leaders and election candidates.

“The future belongs to us [PTI] as we live in people’s hearts and minds,” he said.

Meanwhile, former MNA Bajaur Gul Zafar Khan called on Mr Qaiser at the latter’s residence in Marghuz area here.

The two discussed matters of mutual interest, especially the plan of action for the upcoming elections.

Former MPA Aqibullah Khan, Swabi tehsil council chairman Attaullah Khan and PTI district president Sohail Khan were also present in the meeting.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2023