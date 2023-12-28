DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 28, 2023

Qatar court drops death sentence for 8 Indians, New Delhi says

Reuters Published December 28, 2023 Updated December 28, 2023 10:48pm

A Qatar court has dropped the death sentence imposed on eight Indian former naval officers arrested there last year, India’s foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The eight men, who were condemned to death in October, were accused of spying for Israel according to sources — though India and Qatar have not confirmed the charges.

India’s foreign ministry did not say what new sentence or penalty the men would now face.

It “noted the verdict today of the Court of Appeal of Qatar” in which the sentences “have been reduced”.

“We are in close touch with the legal team as well as the family members to decide on the next steps,” and will “continue to take up the matter with the Qatari authorities,” it added.

It declined to comment on the case further “due to the confidential and sensitive nature of proceedings”.

Qatar and Israel’s embassies in New Delhi did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

India had expressed shock when Qatar’s Court of First Instance imposed the death penalty on the eight men who were working on a submarine project with a private company for the Qatari authorities.

It had said the country would “make all efforts” to secure the release of the eight ex-navy personnel.

More than 800,000 Indian citizens live and work in Qatar, which is also a significant provider of natural gas for India.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A level pitch
Updated 28 Dec, 2023

A level pitch

The PTI and all other contenders need to be provided a level playing field in order to freely contest the general elections.
Silent pandemic
28 Dec, 2023

Silent pandemic

DOMESTIC violence — often hidden and underreported — has surged in the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic, a recent...
Forex market reform
28 Dec, 2023

Forex market reform

THE State Bank of Pakistan’s new directive to exchange companies to submit their day-end closing buying and ...
Inclusive politics
Updated 27 Dec, 2023

Inclusive politics

The current state of women’s participation in national politics underscores the need for urgent action.
PPP’s path
27 Dec, 2023

PPP’s path

ON this day in 2007, Benazir Bhutto was killed at a time when her party needed her most. For the PPP, as it gears up...
Reaching out
27 Dec, 2023

Reaching out

TO help heal communal wounds caused by extremists, it is important that public office-holders empathise with ...