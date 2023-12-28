DAWN.COM Logo

Spectre of rising crime haunts business community

PPI Published December 28, 2023 Updated December 28, 2023 08:13am

KARACHI: Leaders of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) have expressed serious concerns over rising crimes in the city especially recent spike in cases of kidnapping for ransom, extortion and targeted killings in the metropolis.

In a meeting with the Karachi police chief, the business community leaders said that the escalating crime rate was so serious that they were compelled to consider as to whether to continue their commercial activities here or leave the country.

Responding to the concerns at the meeting during his visit to the KCCI, city police chief Khadim Hussain Rind said that the police department would strictly deal with all such elements at any cost to provide safe and secure environment to the business community and citizens of Karachi.

However, he admitted that there were ‘problems’, but added that the police were serious and sincere towards dealing with the situation particularly the rise in extortion and kidnapping cases.

“A committee has already been established to deal with all such issues,” he added.

“We are facing a lot of issues as most of the criminals are set free by courts,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, chairman of Businessmen Group (BMG) Zubair Motiwala said the overall situation had become really worrisome which had terribly affected the overall investment climate in the city.

He said the business community was doubtful as to whether to continue their businesses here or leave the country.

Keeping in view the back-to-back targeted killings of traders in Timber Market, North Karachi and the most recent case at Guru Mandir, the situation was grave, he added.

‘Bhatta mafia’ has also activated and shopkeepers in various markets have started receiving extortion chits in past one-and-a-half month, another business community leader told the police chief.

The Additional IG said action would be taken and SSP District City South Zone Amjad Hayat had been nominated as a focal person for issues raised by the KCCI.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2023

