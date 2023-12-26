DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 26, 2023

Russia’s Navalny describes harsh reality at ‘Polar Wolf’ Arctic prison

Reuters Published December 26, 2023 Updated December 26, 2023 06:20pm
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a screen via video link from the IK-2 corrective penal colony in Pokrov before a court hearing to consider an appeal against his prison sentence, in Moscow, Russia, May 17, 2022. — Reuters/File
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a screen via video link from the IK-2 corrective penal colony in Pokrov before a court hearing to consider an appeal against his prison sentence, in Moscow, Russia, May 17, 2022. — Reuters/File

Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny on Tuesday confirmed his arrival at what he described as a snow-swept prison above the Arctic Circle and said he was in excellent spirits despite a tiring 20-day journey to get there.

Navalny posted an update on social media platform X via his lawyers after his allies lost touch with him for more than two weeks while he was in transit with no information about where he was being taken, prompting expressions of concern from Western politicians.

His spokeswoman said on Monday that Navalny, 47, was tracked down to the IK-3 penal colony north of the Arctic Circle located in Kharp in the Yamal-Nenets region about 1,900 kilometres northeast of Moscow.

“I am your new Father Frost,” Navalny wrote jokingly in his first post from his new prison, a reference to the harsh weather conditions there.

“Well, I now have a sheepskin coat, an ushanka hat (a fur hat with ear-covering flaps), and soon I will get valenki (traditional Russian winter footwear).

“The 20 days of the transfer were quite tiring, but I’m still in an excellent mood, as Father Frost should be.”

Navalny’s new home, known as “the Polar Wolf” colony, is considered to be one of the toughest prisons in Russia. Most prisoners there have been convicted of grave crimes. Winters are harsh and temperatures are due to drop to around minus 28 degrees Celsius there over the next week.

About 60km north of the Arctic Circle, the prison was founded in the 1960s as part of what was once the GULAG system of forced Soviet labour camps, according to the Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper.

Navalny, who thanked his supporters and everyone else for their concern about his welfare during his long transfer, said he had seen guards with machineguns and guard dogs and had gone for a walk in the exercise area which he said was located in a neighbouring cell, the floor of which he said was covered with snow.

Otherwise, he said he had just seen the perimeter fence out of a cell window.

“Anyway, don’t worry about me. I’m fine. I’m awfully glad I finally made it here,” said Navalny.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Nominations done
Updated 26 Dec, 2023

Nominations done

Parties have a moral obligation to inform the people of Pakistan how they intend to fix the economy.
Policy reversals?
26 Dec, 2023

Policy reversals?

THE World Bank has cautioned that “vested interests” might spur a number of potential reversals on critical...
Mob violence
26 Dec, 2023

Mob violence

KARACHI is witnessing a disturbing trend, in which suspected criminals are lynched by enraged citizens. The most...
Gaza bloodbath
25 Dec, 2023

Gaza bloodbath

WHILE other news, both domestic and foreign, compete for people’s attention, we should not forget that one of the...
Nawaz’s dilemma
Updated 25 Dec, 2023

Nawaz’s dilemma

It is clear to many that the refusal to ‘adequately accommodate’ the IPP would dent PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif’s relations with the powers that be.
Fortress Europe
25 Dec, 2023

Fortress Europe

EUROPE cannot hope to participate in a debate on morality anytime soon. This became abundantly clear when the EU...