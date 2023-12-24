DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 25, 2023

Britain’s interior minister apologises for joke about spiking his wife’s drink

Reuters Published December 24, 2023 Updated December 24, 2023 11:25pm
British Home Secretary James Cleverly reacts outside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, December 19. — Reuters
British Home Secretary James Cleverly reacts outside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, December 19. — Reuters

British interior minister James Cleverly apologised on Sunday after he was reported to have joked about spiking his wife’s drink with a sedative known for its use as a date-rape drug.

The Sunday Mirror tabloid reported that Cleverly, one of the most senior ministers in Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government, had joked to female guests at an event this month that “a little bit” of the drug in his wife’s drink every night was “not really illegal”.

He reportedly joked that the secret to a long marriage was ensuring your spouse was “someone who is always mildly sedated so she can never realise there are better men out there”.

The newspaper also said it came the same day Cleverly, the minister overseeing law enforcement, announced new measures to tackle drink-spiking, including changes to legislation.

“In what was always understood as a private conversation James, the home secretary tackling spiking, made what was clearly meant to be an ironic joke — for which he apologises,” a spokesperson for Cleverly said in a statement.

The Fawcett Society, a women’s rights charity, called on him to resign, while Britain’s opposition Labour Party said Cleverly’s remarks were unbelievable.

“Spiking is a serious and devastating crime,” Labour lawmaker Yvette Cooper, its home affairs policy spokeswoman, said on X, formerly Twitter.

“Truly unbelievable that the home secretary in charge of tackling violence against women and girls could think it okay to make jokes like this. How can victims trust him to take this vile crime seriously?”

Labour currently enjoys a strong lead in opinion polls over Britain’s governing Conservatives ahead of a national election expected next year.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hollowed out
Updated 24 Dec, 2023

Hollowed out

Now a new campaign seems to be under way — this time against the PTI.
TTP support
24 Dec, 2023

TTP support

THROUGHOUT the outgoing year, the state has struggled to address the resurgent terrorist threat, with the...
Canceling the opponent
24 Dec, 2023

Canceling the opponent

THE Indian parliament recently witnessed the en masse suspension of 146 opposition MPs, including apparently one who...
Violent dispersal
Updated 23 Dec, 2023

Violent dispersal

The situation calls for an immediate and unbiased inquiry into the police action against the Baloch protesters.
Unfair delivery
Updated 23 Dec, 2023

Unfair delivery

DEEMING the party’s internal polls unlawful, the ECP has dealt another blow to the PTI by stripping the latter of...
Media curbs
23 Dec, 2023

Media curbs

FROM military coercion to fatal attacks, journalists in Pakistan have lived through testing times. The current...