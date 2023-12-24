DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 24, 2023

Lahore churches security enhanced ahead of Christmas

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 24, 2023 Updated December 24, 2023 10:35am

LAHORE: As many as 26,557 officials and personnel have been deployed for the security of 3,286 churches across the province.

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Dr Usman Anwar, Punjab Police has finalised the plan for the security of Christian worship places and sensitive installations in connection with the Christmas.

A police spokesman said 2,335 CCTV cameras, 3,427 metal detectors and hundreds of walk-through gates would be used for the security of Christian citizens. He said 3,422 officers and personnel, 271 metal detectors and 236 CCTV cameras will be used in the provincial capital while women personnel will also be deployed.

The spokesperson said the police has divided 3,286 churches of the province into A, B and C categories.

IGP Dr. Usman Anwar directed all RPOs, DPOs, district traffic officers and CCPO of Lahore to personally supervise Christmas security and traffic arrangements.

Dr Anwar said foolproof security should be provided to all Christian places of worship, parks, recreational places and sensitive installations , including consulates.

The IGP stressed that supervisory officers should go out in the field to inspect the security arrangements. The IGP directed the officers to maintain the atmosphere of law and order throughout the province.

Crackdown: The Lahore police intensifies its crackdown on drug dealers, with ongoing operations yielding significant results this year.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana said the authorities have seized more than 6,891 kg of hashish, over 162 kg of heroin, more than 60 kg of ice, 149,000 liters of alcohol, says a handout.

CCPO Kamyana stated that a total of 10,797 cases related to drug trafficking have been registered, leading to the arrest of 10,950 individuals involved in this illicit trade. The breakdown of cases includes 2,338 in Cantt division, 1,156 in Civil Lines, 2,326 in City, 1,588 in Iqbal Town, 1,364 in Saddar, and 2,025 in Model Town divisions.

The corresponding arrests have been made as follows: 2,367 in Cantt division, 1,169 in Civil Lines, 2,351 in City, 1,604 in Iqbal Town, 1,393 in Saddar, and 2,066 in Model Town divisions.

The CCPO emphasised the mobilisation of SHOs and anti-narcotics units, conducting intelligence-based operations targeting drug peddlers in proximity to educational institutions and hostels. He underscored that bringing criminal elements to justice and safeguarding lives and property remains Lahore Police’s primary duty.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana called on everyone to contribute to keeping society free of the scourge of drugs, urging parents to closely monitor their children.

Reiterating Lahore Police’s commitment to a drug-free city, the CCPO affirmed that the force is unwaveringly dedicated to upholding the law.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hollowed out
Updated 24 Dec, 2023

Hollowed out

Now a new campaign seems to be under way — this time against the PTI.
TTP support
24 Dec, 2023

TTP support

THROUGHOUT the outgoing year, the state has struggled to address the resurgent terrorist threat, with the...
Canceling the opponent
24 Dec, 2023

Canceling the opponent

THE Indian parliament recently witnessed the en masse suspension of 146 opposition MPs, including apparently one who...
Violent dispersal
Updated 23 Dec, 2023

Violent dispersal

The situation calls for an immediate and unbiased inquiry into the police action against the Baloch protesters.
Unfair delivery
Updated 23 Dec, 2023

Unfair delivery

DEEMING the party’s internal polls unlawful, the ECP has dealt another blow to the PTI by stripping the latter of...
Media curbs
23 Dec, 2023

Media curbs

FROM military coercion to fatal attacks, journalists in Pakistan have lived through testing times. The current...