Lahore churches security enhanced ahead of Christmas

LAHORE: As many as 26,557 officials and personnel have been deployed for the security of 3,286 churches across the province.

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Dr Usman Anwar, Punjab Police has finalised the plan for the security of Christian worship places and sensitive installations in connection with the Christmas.

A police spokesman said 2,335 CCTV cameras, 3,427 metal detectors and hundreds of walk-through gates would be used for the security of Christian citizens. He said 3,422 officers and personnel, 271 metal detectors and 236 CCTV cameras will be used in the provincial capital while women personnel will also be deployed.

The spokesperson said the police has divided 3,286 churches of the province into A, B and C categories.

IGP Dr. Usman Anwar directed all RPOs, DPOs, district traffic officers and CCPO of Lahore to personally supervise Christmas security and traffic arrangements.

Dr Anwar said foolproof security should be provided to all Christian places of worship, parks, recreational places and sensitive installations , including consulates.

The IGP stressed that supervisory officers should go out in the field to inspect the security arrangements. The IGP directed the officers to maintain the atmosphere of law and order throughout the province.

Crackdown: The Lahore police intensifies its crackdown on drug dealers, with ongoing operations yielding significant results this year.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana said the authorities have seized more than 6,891 kg of hashish, over 162 kg of heroin, more than 60 kg of ice, 149,000 liters of alcohol, says a handout.

CCPO Kamyana stated that a total of 10,797 cases related to drug trafficking have been registered, leading to the arrest of 10,950 individuals involved in this illicit trade. The breakdown of cases includes 2,338 in Cantt division, 1,156 in Civil Lines, 2,326 in City, 1,588 in Iqbal Town, 1,364 in Saddar, and 2,025 in Model Town divisions.

The corresponding arrests have been made as follows: 2,367 in Cantt division, 1,169 in Civil Lines, 2,351 in City, 1,604 in Iqbal Town, 1,393 in Saddar, and 2,066 in Model Town divisions.

The CCPO emphasised the mobilisation of SHOs and anti-narcotics units, conducting intelligence-based operations targeting drug peddlers in proximity to educational institutions and hostels. He underscored that bringing criminal elements to justice and safeguarding lives and property remains Lahore Police’s primary duty.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana called on everyone to contribute to keeping society free of the scourge of drugs, urging parents to closely monitor their children.

Reiterating Lahore Police’s commitment to a drug-free city, the CCPO affirmed that the force is unwaveringly dedicated to upholding the law.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2023