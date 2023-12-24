DAWN.COM Logo

House of PTI’s ex-lawmaker couple raided, family ‘harassed’

Majeed Gill Published December 24, 2023 Updated December 24, 2023 10:34am

BAHAWALPUR: A heavy contingent of law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) on Friday night raided and allegedly ransacked the residence of the PTI’s former minister, Chaudhry Samiullah and his wife, Sumaira, who was party’s MPA, besides causing harassment to the members of their family, including women and children.

However, no arrest could be made during the raid, sources told Dawn.

The sources says the LEAs personnel conducted the raid on a tip-off regarding presence of the both former lawmakers at their residence. Mr Samiullah is in hiding since the May 9 riots in the country.

The nomination papers of the couple had been filed in their absence on Friday, by their confidants, for NA-168 and PP-253 (Bahawalpur city).

Sources says that the couple, despite facing pressure, was still standing by the PTI, and intends to contest the Feb 8 election on the party’s ticket.

During the previous months, the LEAs personnel had raided the former lawmakers’ residence several times, but could not arrest them as they were not present there.

A PTI activist, Taimoore Sameen, alleged that the raiding team members searched the house, harassed the women and children and damaged the household items.

However, local police officials did not confirm the raid.

KANJOO: MPL-N’s former federal minister, Abdul Rehman Kanjoo, who has filed his nomination papers for Lodhran’s NA-154, has categorically denied any seat adjustment with Jahangir Tareen’s Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) in Lodhran district.

Talking to the media, Kanjoo ruled out any possibility of seat adjustment with IPP in any of the constituency of Lodhran.

He claimed that in the prevailing political environment, PML-N was in better position and expects clear majority in the upcoming polls, adding that the party may be able to take better decisions for the country’s welfare.

He also expressed the hope that the party leadership would not force any seat adjustment formula on its local candidates.

nomination papers: As the process of filing nomination papers picks up in connection with the next year’s election,a large number of candidates turned up on Saturdayat the offices of respective returning officers (ROs) in the three districts of Bahawalpur, Lodhran and Vehari.

It is learnt that over 46 candidates, including three women aspirants, filed their nomination papers. The women aspirants include PTI’s former South Punjab spokeswoman Ms Sumaira Malik, PPP’s Sahibzadi Saira Abbasi and Bahawalpur Suba Mahaz’s Ms Aseya kamil.

Others who filed their papersfor NA-168, PP-253 and PP-254 (Bahawalpur city) include former federal minister and PML-Q secretary general Tariq Bashir Cheema, PTI’s district president Asghar Joya (who is in hiding),PTI-affiliated Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Sahibzada Usman Daud Abbasi,

PML-N’s Sahibzada Munwar Hayat Abbasi and JUI’s Safdar Shehbaz. Malik Khalid Mahmood Waren filed his papers for NA-166 and PP-250.

The paper filing will continue on Sunday, which is the last day for the process.

ARRESTED: Multan and Rahim Yar Khan police jointly claimed to have arrested two out of six armed dacoits, who had looted 10kg gold from two goldsmiths a couple of days ago.

The goldsmiths, Abdul Rehman and Khurram Shehzad, were also shot at and injured by the dacoits in Rahimyarkhan.

The police also raided other hideouts of the dacoits to arrest their four accomplices, a spokeperson said.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2023

