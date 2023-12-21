Tough time for PTI ticket aspirants

SARGODHA: Police along with personnel in civvies remained present outside the offices of almost all the returning officers and reportedly collected data of people getting nomination papers.

In Bhalwal and Kotmomin tehsils, police allegedly snatched nomination papers obtained by a representative of PTI vice president of North Punjab Mehr Ansar Iqbal Haral in front of the RO office in Sargodha (PP-74 III) while two PTI leaders, including Iftikhar Gondal from Sargodha (PP-81), has already parted ways with the PTI.

The entire set-up of PTI in Sargodha division is apparently in disarray as all old guard have either left the party or quit active politics.

Apparently, it seemed the Sargodha and Khushab police would not allow any PTI leader to file nomination papers.

In NA-87 (Khushab) representative of PTI leader Malik Umar Aslam Awan was arrested and nomination papers obtained by him were snatched.

Meanwhile, to combat the strategy of PTI for fielding new faces, police and other organisations were collecting data of those who were receiving nomination papers.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2023