DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 21, 2023

Tough time for PTI ticket aspirants

Sajjad Niazi Published December 21, 2023 Updated December 21, 2023 06:55am

SARGODHA: Police along with personnel in civvies remained present outside the offices of almost all the returning officers and reportedly collected data of people getting nomination papers.

In Bhalwal and Kotmomin tehsils, police allegedly snatched nomination papers obtained by a representative of PTI vice president of North Punjab Mehr Ansar Iqbal Haral in front of the RO office in Sargodha (PP-74 III) while two PTI leaders, including Iftikhar Gondal from Sargodha (PP-81), has already parted ways with the PTI.

The entire set-up of PTI in Sargodha division is apparently in disarray as all old guard have either left the party or quit active politics.

Apparently, it seemed the Sargodha and Khushab police would not allow any PTI leader to file nomination papers.

In NA-87 (Khushab) representative of PTI leader Malik Umar Aslam Awan was arrested and nomination papers obtained by him were snatched.

Meanwhile, to combat the strategy of PTI for fielding new faces, police and other organisations were collecting data of those who were receiving nomination papers.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2023

Elections 2024
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Multiple candidacies
Updated 21 Dec, 2023

Multiple candidacies

It is imperative that the next government takes definitive steps to amend Article 223 of the Constitution.
Cricket audio leak
21 Dec, 2023

Cricket audio leak

OF late, Pakistan Cricket Board chief Zaka Ashraf has been dogged by controversy. Not too long after Mr Ashraf ...
Red Sea force
21 Dec, 2023

Red Sea force

IN a fresh sign that the massacre in Gaza is fuelling tension elsewhere in the region, the US has announced the...
A hurdle crossed
Updated 20 Dec, 2023

A hurdle crossed

The threat of delayed polls has been shot down by the apex court, there still remains the question of fairness.
Cautious hope?
20 Dec, 2023

Cautious hope?

THE $9m current account ‘surplus’ recorded in November has been delivered primarily by a combination of...
Aafia’s case
20 Dec, 2023

Aafia’s case

ALL clamour for humanitarian help should convey that human rights are above politics and diplomacy. Aafia Siddiqui...