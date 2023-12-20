DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 20, 2023

Nawaz censures judges for legitimising dictators

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 20, 2023 Updated December 20, 2023 07:14am

LAHORE: PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday lashed out at judges for legitimising military dictators and taking action against elected prime ministers.

“Judges garland the ones (military dictators) who break the Constitution, rather they legitimise their rule. When the parliament is dissolved and the prime minister is sent to jail, they (judges) endorse these actions,” Mr Sharif said while addressing the ticket aspirants from Faisalabad at the party secretariat in Model Town.

Nawaz said the judges allowed the military dictator to amend the constitution. “These are the reasons for the situation we are in today. No one else but we are responsible for this. Neither India nor the United States and Afghanistan are behind Pakistan’s miseries,” he said.

The elder Sharif also indirectly talked about former ISI chief Gen Faiz Hamid for what he said, pressuring a judge not to give post-arrest bail to him and his daughter Maryam Nawaz as their two-year ‘hard work’ would go waste.

Targeting PTI supremo Imran Khan, Nawaz said he (Khan) never tired of saying that green passport’s respect would be ensured and New Pakistan be built.

“But despite all his tall claims, it (PTI) could not win the 2018 polls and rigging was done through RTS to make the selected person PM. He was made premier with a margin of four votes and to arrange these helicopters and planes were used (to transport the parliamentarians),” the elder Sharif said in reference to sugar baron Jahangir Khan Tareen whom the PML-N used to lambast for using his aircraft to buy the loyalties of independent lawmakers.

Nawaz Sharif said the MQM and some parties (referring to BAP) and individuals were also sent by the establishment to the PTI’s camp.

Published in Dawn, December 20th, 2023

Elections 2024
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A hurdle crossed
Updated 20 Dec, 2023

A hurdle crossed

The threat of delayed polls has been shot down by the apex court, there still remains the question of fairness.
Cautious hope?
20 Dec, 2023

Cautious hope?

THE $9m current account ‘surplus’ recorded in November has been delivered primarily by a combination of...
Aafia’s case
20 Dec, 2023

Aafia’s case

ALL clamour for humanitarian help should convey that human rights are above politics and diplomacy. Aafia Siddiqui...
Balanced ballots
Updated 19 Dec, 2023

Balanced ballots

As we approach future elections, the narrowing of this electoral gender gap marks an important milestone.
Balochistan’s wounds
19 Dec, 2023

Balochistan’s wounds

THE state’s usual response to grievances from Balochistan is either to ignore them, or crack down on those raising...
Internet freedom
19 Dec, 2023

Internet freedom

THE hour has come for officialdom to recognise that its actions are beginning to remind citizens of police states....