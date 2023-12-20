DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 20, 2023

Two ex-MPAs ‘reappear’, quit PTI

A Correspondent Published December 20, 2023 Updated December 20, 2023 07:14am

GUJRAT: Two former lawmakers of the PTI from Gujrat on Tuesday announced quitting the party, appearing before the press after their “mysterious disappearance”.

Ex-MNA Syed Faizul Hassan Shah of Kulewal Syedan and ex-MPA Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad from Sara-i-Alamgir announced their decision at a news conference in Gujranwala.

Mr Shah said he had decided to leave the PTI and also condemned the May 9 violence.

Similarly, PTI ex-MPA Chaudhary Arshad also announced parting of ways with the party and his retirement from the electoral politics.

Mr Shah had been elected as PTI MNA in 2018 elections from the then NA-70 (now NA-65, Lalamusa-Dinga) by defeating two former federal ministers -- PPP’s Qamar Zaman Kaira and PML-N’s Jaafar Iqbal Fatta Bhand.

Mr Arshad had been thrice elected an MPA from Sara-i-Alamgir’s then PP-34 (now PP-27). Before joining the PTI in 2018, he had been elected as an MPA from PML-Q platform. Both former MPAs had allegedly been picked up by law-enforcement agencies (LEA).

Published in Dawn, December 20th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A hurdle crossed
Updated 20 Dec, 2023

A hurdle crossed

The threat of delayed polls has been shot down by the apex court, there still remains the question of fairness.
Cautious hope?
20 Dec, 2023

Cautious hope?

THE $9m current account ‘surplus’ recorded in November has been delivered primarily by a combination of...
Aafia’s case
20 Dec, 2023

Aafia’s case

ALL clamour for humanitarian help should convey that human rights are above politics and diplomacy. Aafia Siddiqui...
Balanced ballots
Updated 19 Dec, 2023

Balanced ballots

As we approach future elections, the narrowing of this electoral gender gap marks an important milestone.
Balochistan’s wounds
19 Dec, 2023

Balochistan’s wounds

THE state’s usual response to grievances from Balochistan is either to ignore them, or crack down on those raising...
Internet freedom
19 Dec, 2023

Internet freedom

THE hour has come for officialdom to recognise that its actions are beginning to remind citizens of police states....