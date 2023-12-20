COAS engages in diplomatic, community outreach in US

WASHINGTON: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir engaged with US scholars and foreign policy experts in Washing­ton on Tuesday on the last leg of his week-long visit to the United States.

The meeting covered the regional security situation in South Asia and economic stability in Pakistan, which some of the participants thought was linked to political stability and security in the country.

On Monday, the army chief visited the headquarters of the US Central Command (Centcom) in Tampa, Florida, and met with the commander, Gen Michael Erik Kurilla.

A statement issued by the army’s media wing noted that the two leaders discussed “matters of shared interests, particularly cooperation in regio­nal security matters” during the meeting.

The talks focused on “avenues of joint training and reiterated the need for enhancing training interactions between Centcom and Pakistan Army,” the statement added.

The COAS also visited Centcom Joint Opera­tions Centre during his stay in Tampa.

He flew to Tampa from New York where he met the UN secretary general for talks focusing on the situation in India-held Kashmir and Gaza.

In his visit to Washi­ngton last week, the army chief met a number of high-ranking US military and civilian officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin.

His engagements at the Pentagon highlighted the importance of the US-Pakistan partnership in regional security and defence cooperation.

In a press briefing on Monday, US State Depart­ment Spokesperson Matt Miller spoke about the army chief’s visit and underscored the longstanding alliance betw­een the US and Pakistan.

He pointed out that Pakistan remained a major non-Nato ally and a Nato partner, which un­­derlines the country’s significance for Washington.

Gen Munir’s discussions in Washington centered on “reinforcing regional security measures and defence collaboration,” Mr Miller added.

The briefing, however, didn’t escape questions about domestic politics in Pakistan, prompting Mr Miller to emphasise the US commitment to supporting free and fair elections in Pakistan.

He reiterated the US stance of “engaging with leaders elected by Pakistani people” while refraining from taking sides among political parties.

Beyond the official diplomatic engagements, Gen Munir extended a charm offensive to the Pakistani diaspora in the US during a community dinner hosted by the Pakistan embassy.

Atten­dees, representing diver­­se backgrounds, including investors, professionals, and academics, engaged in an open and frank discussion with the COAS.

Gen Munir’s US visit has not only strengthened diplomatic ties but has also fostered positive engagement with the Pakistani diaspora.

The emphasis on security for investments and his encouraging words towar­­ds the diaspora highlight the multifaceted app­roach of the visit, combining diplomatic and community outreach efforts.

Published in Dawn, December 20th, 2023