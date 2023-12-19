Pakistan reaffirms pledge to help Iran fight terrorism

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani.

ISLAMABAD: Pakis­tan on Monday reaffirmed its commitment to Iran in combating terrorism, recognising it as a shared challenge.

This assurance was extended by caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani during a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

The Foreign Office said that Minister Jilani emphasised Pakistan’s unwavering dedication to collaborating with Iran against the threat of terrorism, a significant obstacle to regional peace and stability.

This discussion occurred against the backdrop of a recent attack on a police station in Rask, a town in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province, where 11 Iranian security personnel lost their lives.

Jilani expresses solidarity with Iranian FM, discusses concerns over Gaza crisis

The militant group Jaish Al-Adl (Army of Justice), which predominantly operates in southeastern Iran and is designated as a terror organisation by Tehran, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Following the incident, Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi, while visiting the site, urged Pakistan to prevent terrorist groups from establishing bases within its borders, as reported by Irna, the official news agency of Iran. He also noted that initial investigations suggested the assailants had entered Iran from Pakistan.

Minister Jilani, during the call, strongly condemned the terrorist attack, mirroring the Foreign Office’s earlier expression of full solidarity with Iran amidst this tragedy.

‘Collective threat’

The FO had previously said: “Terrorism poses a threat not only to regional but also global peace and security, and must be combated through all available means, including bilateral and regional cooperation.”

In their conversation, Mr Jilani and Mr Abdollahian also discussed various issues of mutual and regional interest, as per the Foreign Office’s statement.

Concerns over Gaza

Furthermore, the statement highlighted Mr Jilani’s deep concern about the critical situation in occupied Palestine, particularly in Gaza.

He underscored the need for an immediate ceasefire, lifting the siege, ensuring uninterrupted humanitarian aid including medical supplies to Gaza’s people, and renewing diplomatic efforts for a lasting peace in the Middle East, grounded in a fair resolution of the Palestinian issue.

Published in Dawn, December 19th, 2023