Pakistani, Iranian militaries ‘vow to eradicate terrorism’ in border areas

Iftikhar Shirazi Published July 16, 2023 Updated July 16, 2023 10:18pm

The Pakistani and Iranian militaries have “vowed to eradicate menace of terrorism” in the border areas through sharing of intelligence and taking action against terrorist networks, according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

A press release issued today from the army’s media wing said the understanding was reached in meetings between military commanders on both sides during Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir’s two-day visit to Iran, which concluded on Sunday.

The army chief had held detailed meetings with Chief of General Staff for the Armed Forces of Iran Mohammad Bagheri and other military leadership a day ago.

The ISPR said that in the meetings, “military commanders on both sides agreed that terrorism was a common threat to the region in general and both countries in particular.

“They vowed to eradicate menace of terrorism in the border areas through intelligence sharing and effective actions against the terrorists’ networks, and explore avenues for enhancing cooperation in security domain.”

Gen Munir also called on Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

The ISPR said the “significance of Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations” for regional peace and stability was highlighted in their discussions.

The COAS was presented with a guard of honour by a contingent of the Iranian Armed Forces at the military headquarters on his arrival.

