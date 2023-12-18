DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 18, 2023

Eight-year-old crushed at jeep rally in Balochistan’s Jhal Magsi

Ali Jan Mangi Published December 18, 2023 Updated December 18, 2023 10:21am

DERA MURAD JAMALI: In a tragic incident during the desert challenge jeep rally in Jhal Magsi, an eight-year-old spectator was crushed to death on Sunday.

A vehicle participating in the rally hit the child, later identified as Gul Hasan, nearly a kilometre from the starting point. According to Levies officials, the vehicle knocked down the child who was there to see the race.

Despite being transferred to hospital, the child succumbed to his injuries.

The desert challenge jeep rally, which commenced on December 15, experienced the unfortunate accident during its third and final round.

Published in Dawn, December 18th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Giant leap
18 Dec, 2023

Giant leap

IN what can fittingly be described as ‘one giant leap for mankind’, over 100 countries have agreed to transition...
Infusing new blood
Updated 18 Dec, 2023

Infusing new blood

Change, at its core, is about challenging political dynasties that exclude other aspirants.
Rabies vaccine shortage
18 Dec, 2023

Rabies vaccine shortage

PUBLIC health facilities, in particular those in Sindh’s remote districts, are facing acute shortages of the...
Effective CT plan
Updated 17 Dec, 2023

Effective CT plan

It should not be forgotten that many of those involved in acts of terrorism are locals.
American rebuke
17 Dec, 2023

American rebuke

AS the bodies continue to pile up in Gaza, Israel’s most steadfast supporter is beginning to change its tone,...
Hockey hope
17 Dec, 2023

Hockey hope

SUCH has been Pakistan’s downfall in hockey that when they went to the Junior World Cup, there were few...