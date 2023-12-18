Eight-year-old crushed at jeep rally in Balochistan’s Jhal Magsi

DERA MURAD JAMALI: In a tragic incident during the desert challenge jeep rally in Jhal Magsi, an eight-year-old spectator was crushed to death on Sunday.

A vehicle participating in the rally hit the child, later identified as Gul Hasan, nearly a kilometre from the starting point. According to Levies officials, the vehicle knocked down the child who was there to see the race.

Despite being transferred to hospital, the child succumbed to his injuries.

The desert challenge jeep rally, which commenced on December 15, experienced the unfortunate accident during its third and final round.

