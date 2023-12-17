Afghan envoy calls on Fazl with ‘special message’

ISLAMABAD: Sardar Ahmad Jan Shakib, the interim ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan, called on JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman here on Saturday to discuss “the need for peace” in the region currently plagued by terrorism.

Mr Shakib arrived at the residence of the JUI-F chief and delivered a ‘special message’ of the interim Afghan government to Maulana Fazl. JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri said the meeting between the diplomat and the party chief focused on Pakistan-Afghanistan ties and the law and order situation in the region.

It may be recalled that the relations between Pak­istan and Afghanistan have been strained in re­­cent times due to the rise in terror attacks in Pak­is­tan, which is blamed by the government on the Te­­hreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Pakistan has deman­ded swift action against the militants holed up in Afghanistan as well as their extradition.

Insiders say meeting discussed Kabul’s efforts to curb terrorists operating on its soil

Insiders told Dawn that the letter delivered by the Afghan envoy on behalf of his government was related to their efforts to curb terror networks operating on their soil.

The Afghan authorities also highlighted “their efforts to contain the terror outfits” using the country as a launching pad.

According to sources, the Maulana asked the Taliban government to control the movement of terrorists, while specifically referring to the recent attack in the Dera Ismail Khan area, which is also the hometown and election constituency of the JUI-F chief.

The statement issued by the JUI-F said that former lawmaker Maulana Salahuddin Ayubi was also present on the occasion, and both sides called for improved relations between the two countries as it would guarantee peace in the region.

Published in Dawn, December 17th, 2023