Transport fares reduced by 7pc in Rawalpindi after cut in POL prices

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 17, 2023 Updated December 17, 2023 10:16am

RAWALPINDI: The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday asked transporters to bring down fares by 7 per cent after the latest reduction in diesel prices.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema told Dawn a new fare list was issued soon after the reduction in the petroleum prices on December 15.

“Though the diesel price has been reduced by Rs13 per litre by the government, the district administration has asked transporters to reduce fares by 7pc,” he said. He said that new fares will be implemented on all routes of inter-city and intra-city transport and will be applicable on goods transporters as well.

“After this reduction, the prices of edibles will come down in coming days. The impact of the reduction will start trickling down from Monday,” he said and added that traders had also been informed not to overcharge consumers in the name of petroleum prices.

The DC said a market price committee meeting would be held in a day or two to review the prices of edibles.

He said assistant commissioners had been asked to speed up the campaign to check overcharging in all markets of the district.

Rashid Ali, Secretary RTA, told Dawn that after the directives of the deputy commissioner a meeting was called to inform the transporters to implement the new fares within a day. He said that the RTA printed banners that will be displayed in all bus terminals and prominent places for the awareness of the citizens about new fares.

Teams have been formed to check the new fares from Monday morning and if any transporter was found violating the new fare list stern action would be taken against them.

On the other hand, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) failed to bring down the prices of engine oil and others despite the massive reduction in the prices of petroleum prices. Usually, engine oil prices are increased after surge in prices of the petroleum products.

“I got engine oil on the old rate and the dealers have not reduced the prices,” said Mohammad Abdullah, a customer at Gawalmandi main market of spare parts and engine oil. Goods transporter also complained about the high engine oil prices and said the federal government should check the prices of engine oil and related items.

Published in Dawn, December 17th, 2023

