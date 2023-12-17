Swabi man held for killing sister

SWABI: The police on Saturday arrested a man a few minutes after he allegedly killed his sister.

According to a report lodged by one Usman Sher with the Swabi city police station, Yasin Khan shot his sister dead with a pistol after a verbal altercation over a family dispute in Bakar village of Saleem Khan union council.

Soon after information received about the incident, a police team led by DSP Swabi Jawad Khan, SHO Munsif Khan, and Assistant Sub-Inspector Majid Khan, in-charge of the Saleem Khan police post, reached the spot and arrested the alleged killer.

The police also recovered the pistol used in the crime, and several rounds from his possession.

It has been learnt that the deceased wanted a share in the parents’ property, but her brother refused this, which became the reason for the murder.

The police registered a case and began further investigations.

Published in Dawn, December 17th, 2023