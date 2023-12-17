DAWN.COM Logo

Swabi man held for killing sister

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published December 17, 2023 Updated December 17, 2023 05:42am

SWABI: The police on Saturday arrested a man a few minutes after he allegedly killed his sister.

According to a report lodged by one Usman Sher with the Swabi city police station, Yasin Khan shot his sister dead with a pistol after a verbal altercation over a family dispute in Bakar village of Saleem Khan union council.

Soon after information received about the incident, a police team led by DSP Swabi Jawad Khan, SHO Munsif Khan, and Assistant Sub-Inspector Majid Khan, in-charge of the Saleem Khan police post, reached the spot and arrested the alleged killer.

The police also recovered the pistol used in the crime, and several rounds from his possession.

It has been learnt that the deceased wanted a share in the parents’ property, but her brother refused this, which became the reason for the murder.

The police registered a case and began further investigations.

Published in Dawn, December 17th, 2023

Effective CT plan
Updated 17 Dec, 2023

Effective CT plan

It should not be forgotten that many of those involved in acts of terrorism are locals.
American rebuke
17 Dec, 2023

American rebuke

AS the bodies continue to pile up in Gaza, Israel’s most steadfast supporter is beginning to change its tone,...
Hockey hope
17 Dec, 2023

Hockey hope

SUCH has been Pakistan’s downfall in hockey that when they went to the Junior World Cup, there were few...
Polls on track
16 Dec, 2023

Polls on track

No excuses should be provided by any side to justify further postponement of polls
Hidden trials
16 Dec, 2023

Hidden trials

THE special court hearing the high-profile cipher case has accepted a plea from the prosecution seeking in camera...
Battling trafficking
16 Dec, 2023

Battling trafficking

THE currency of human bondage, known as human trafficking, is the false promise of a better life through employment...