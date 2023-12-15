DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 15, 2023

3 cops martyred, 2 injured after police headquarters comes under attack in KP’s Tank district

Tahir Khan | Reuters Published December 15, 2023 Updated December 15, 2023 12:47pm
This photo shows the local Police Lines in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district on Dec 15. — DawnNewsTV
This photo shows the local Police Lines in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district on Dec 15. — DawnNewsTV

Three policemen were martyred while another two were injured after the local police headquarters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district came under attack, police said on Friday.

Tank District Police Officer Iftikhar Ali Shah confirmed the casualties. He told Dawn.com that a sub-inspector was among those killed.

According to the official, one of several militants first exploded himself at the main entrance of a police office and residence block and the others stormed in. “Our force on guard engaged them in a gun battle for hours,” DPO Shah said.

KP Inspector General Akhtar Hayat said three of the attackers were killed.

DPO Shah said he was present at the site of the incident and a search operation was under way to locate more militants. He further said that the terrorists fired shots and “used hand grenades”.

A little-known militant group that identified itself as Ansarul Islam claimed responsibility, saying it was their first attack, according to a statement sent to a Reuters reporter. The police didn’t verify the authenticity of the claim.

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his grief over the incident and strongly condemned it.

Stating that the police, Frontier Corps and Pakistan Army were putting their lives at risk, he added that the nation would always be indebted to them for their sacrifices.

Uptick in terror activities

Today’s incident comes days after at least 23 soldiers were martyred and more than 30 troops wounded after militants belonging to the Tehreek-i-Jihad Pakistan (TJP) stormed a compound used by the military in Dera Ismail Khan.

Last month, a cop embraced martyrdom in a militant attack outside the Nadra office in Tank after being shot by militants riding on a motorcycle.

On Nov 11, three police personnel, including a station house officer (SHO), were martyred and five others including a deputy superintendent of police, had sustained injuries in a militant attack on police in Tank’s Kari Shah Noor area.

Earlier in November, an overnight attack on the post in the limits of Gul Imam police station in the Tank area of D.I. Khan was repelled.

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Weak cases
15 Dec, 2023

Weak cases

HOPE dies every day in Pakistan. In 2015, Kasur’s child sex scandal — a child pornography ring in Hussain...
Fitch’s concerns
Updated 15 Dec, 2023

Fitch’s concerns

Pakistan has a long history of ditching and reversing reforms agreed with the IMF and other lenders.
Battlefield Lahore
15 Dec, 2023

Battlefield Lahore

LAHORE is battling a severe smog crisis, one that refuses to let up and one that is keeping it at the top of the...
Unchanged policy rate
Updated 14 Dec, 2023

Unchanged policy rate

Real interest rates remain negative given the monthly inflation recordings.
Home free?
Updated 14 Dec, 2023

Home free?

Nawaz Sharif is tantalisingly close to a fourth term as prime minister, nearing the finish line.
Australian challenge
14 Dec, 2023

Australian challenge

CRITICISM has already set in. Writing in his column for the Sydney Morning Herald, former Australia cricket captain...