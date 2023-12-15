DAWN.COM Logo

People in northern KP districts want elections on time: poll

Published December 15, 2023

ISLAMABAD: A large majority of the people from the northern snow-clad districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province wanted general elections on the scheduled date, though most (83 per cent) of the respondents of an opinion poll survey had doubts over elections being held on Feb 8.

These are some of major findings of an opinion poll that PATTAN-Coalition-38 conducted during December 8 to 13.

Preliminary analysis of the opinion poll also reveals that as many as 88pc of the respondents wanted polling to be held on the scheduled date, announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Nearly two-thirds of the survey respondents believe that the ECP has not been performing its duty fairly and honestly, while 62pc said the level playing field was not available to all political parties.

More than 70pc of the respondents expressed doubts about the conduct of caretaker governments. The respondents also believed that the caretaker governments were not acting neutrally, justly, and honestly. When the same question was asked about the conduct of judiciary, only 38pc said the judiciary was acting fairly and justly, while 34pc of them said “no, or not-at-all”.

Published in Dawn, December 15th, 2023

Elections 2024
Pakistan

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Weak cases
15 Dec, 2023

Weak cases

HOPE dies every day in Pakistan. In 2015, Kasur’s child sex scandal — a child pornography ring in Hussain...
Fitch’s concerns
Updated 15 Dec, 2023

Fitch’s concerns

Pakistan has a long history of ditching and reversing reforms agreed with the IMF and other lenders.
Battlefield Lahore
15 Dec, 2023

Battlefield Lahore

LAHORE is battling a severe smog crisis, one that refuses to let up and one that is keeping it at the top of the...
Unchanged policy rate
Updated 14 Dec, 2023

Unchanged policy rate

Real interest rates remain negative given the monthly inflation recordings.
Home free?
Updated 14 Dec, 2023

Home free?

Nawaz Sharif is tantalisingly close to a fourth term as prime minister, nearing the finish line.
Australian challenge
14 Dec, 2023

Australian challenge

CRITICISM has already set in. Writing in his column for the Sydney Morning Herald, former Australia cricket captain...