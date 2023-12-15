DAWN.COM Logo

Karachi police seek over 20,000 personnel, Rs100m for election duty

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 15, 2023 Updated December 15, 2023 10:08am

KARACHI: City police chief Khadim Rind on Thursday informed the provincial government that they would need Rs100 million for election-related expenses and over 20,000 personnel to overcome shortage.

A police spokesperson said that in a meeting held to review arrangements for the Feb 8, 2024 general elections, senior officials of the Sindh government and zonal DIGs of different police units exchanged views about security measures, allocation of sufficient manpower and budget for the polls.

The police chief sought extra manpower from the top bureaucrat of the city and the provincial bureaucracy.

The budget proposal for meeting expenditure for performing security duty during the polling also came under deliberations and it was stated that at least Rs100m would be needed for that purpose.

As for the manpower, the police authorities asked the government to provide personnel from Excise Department, Anti-Encroachment Cell and other departments for overcoming shortage of manpower as estimated 45,000 manpower would be needed to provide security during the elections.

The city police chief directed the zonal DIGs and SSPs to chalk out security plans. Mr. Rind said that providing fool proof security to maintain law and order during the elections would be their top priority.

Published in Dawn, December 15th, 2023

