Khuzdar jolted a second time in nine days

Abdul Wahid Shahwani Published December 14, 2023 Updated December 14, 2023 07:04am

KHUZDAR: Khuzdar town and its vicinity experienced a moderate-intensity earthquake on Wednesday.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or property damage, except for cracks observed in some mud houses on the outskirts of Khuzdar.

A senior official from the local administration said teams were dispatched to assess potential losses in the affected areas.

Officials said the 4.9-magnitude tremor occurred at 11.26am, affecting Khuzdar town and other parts of the district.

The quake, with its epicenter located near Khuzdar, prompted residents to run out of their homes and seek refuge in open spaces.

The tremor was the second to have hit the region over the last nine days. On Dec 4, a 5.5-magnitude quake struck Khuzdar, Wadh, Naal, and neighbouring areas.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2023

