Poliovirus found in another six samples

ISLAMABAD: As many as six more environmental samples have been found positive for the poliovirus.

According to Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health, wild poliovirus type-1 (WPV1) has been found in six environmental samples collected from five districts of the country.

The virus was isolated from two sewage samples from Quetta and one each from Malir (Karachi), Peshawar, Hub and Tank districts, collected between Nov 13 and 20. The virus isolated from these samples belonged to the imported virus cluster.

Samples of sewage water from an area are a basic parameter to determine the success of polio campaigns. “The presence of virus in sewage shows the immunity level of children in the area has fallen and they are at risk,” a health ministry official said.

Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan said that in 84 out of the 90 positive sewage samples this year, “we have detected the imported cluster, which highlights the constant risk of poliovirus spread through cross-border transmission”.

As long as the virus remains in circulation, “no child anywhere is safe”, Dr Jan added.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2023