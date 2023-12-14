DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 14, 2023

Poliovirus found in another six samples

Ikram Junaidi Published December 14, 2023 Updated December 14, 2023 07:04am

ISLAMABAD: As many as six more environmental samples have been found positive for the poliovirus.

According to Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health, wild poliovirus type-1 (WPV1) has been found in six environmental samples collected from five districts of the country.

The virus was isolated from two sewage samples from Quetta and one each from Malir (Karachi), Peshawar, Hub and Tank districts, collected between Nov 13 and 20. The virus isolated from these samples belonged to the imported virus cluster.

Samples of sewage water from an area are a basic parameter to determine the success of polio campaigns. “The presence of virus in sewage shows the immunity level of children in the area has fallen and they are at risk,” a health ministry official said.

Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan said that in 84 out of the 90 positive sewage samples this year, “we have detected the imported cluster, which highlights the constant risk of poliovirus spread through cross-border transmission”.

As long as the virus remains in circulation, “no child anywhere is safe”, Dr Jan added.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unchanged policy rate
Updated 14 Dec, 2023

Unchanged policy rate

Real interest rates remain negative given the monthly inflation recordings.
Home free?
Updated 14 Dec, 2023

Home free?

Nawaz Sharif is tantalisingly close to a fourth term as prime minister, nearing the finish line.
Australian challenge
14 Dec, 2023

Australian challenge

CRITICISM has already set in. Writing in his column for the Sydney Morning Herald, former Australia cricket captain...
Unjust detentions
13 Dec, 2023

Unjust detentions

THE case of Khadija Shah, a prominent PTI supporter, has once again brought the prolonged detention of PTI women ...
D.I. Khan attacks
Updated 13 Dec, 2023

D.I. Khan attacks

DI Khan attacks are an unfortunate reminder of the ferocity militants are capable of.
Stray words
13 Dec, 2023

Stray words

IT is more than just a little bit concerning that the uncertainty over the election schedule refuses to dissipate,...