DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 10, 2023

Changes to domicile system irk politicians, civil society

Saleem Shahid Published December 10, 2023 Updated December 10, 2023 07:02am

QUETTA: Political leaders and civil society members have expressed serious concerns over the caretaker government’s plan to replace the existing domicile rules with a PRC system.

The concerns were raised during a joint press conference addressed by Tahir Mehmood, Mobin Khilji, Akhtar Hussian Langove, Razaur Rehman, Tariq Butt and Malik Shoaib Awan.

They claimed the caretaker government would “exceed its mandate” if it takes any decision over the issue.

“Taking up the issue of local and domicile is also a violation of the Supreme Court’s stay order on the issue and resolutions passed by the Balochistan Assembly,” they said.

“Through the PRC system, everyone could be declared Baloch very easily, which will harm the interests of those living in the province for decades,” Mr Mehmood said.

The speakers expressed apprehensions on the committee formed over the issue. “We will not accept such a committee and would fully oppose it as the caretakers only have the mandate to conduct free, fair and transparent elections,” said Mr Langove.

Mr Rehman said the committee’s meeting, scheduled for December 11, should be cancelled.

They warned of protest and legal action if not taken into confidence before implementing any new measures.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Liberties lost
Updated 10 Dec, 2023

Liberties lost

As Pakistan marks Human Rights Day today, it confronts a troubling panorama of human rights violations.
Careless remarks
10 Dec, 2023

Careless remarks

WHAT prompted the caretaker interior minister to sound a public alarm over the country’s political leadership...
Urea shortage
10 Dec, 2023

Urea shortage

IT is the time of the year when urea fertiliser vanishes from the market, and wheat growers are forced to pay a...
Healing old wounds
09 Dec, 2023

Healing old wounds

IN a development that will surely shine a spotlight on one of the darkest chapters in Pakistan’s democracy, the...
New Danish law
09 Dec, 2023

New Danish law

THE public defilement of Islamic sanctities — mainly by Islamophobic provocateurs in the West — serves no...
Elected set-up’s job
09 Dec, 2023

Elected set-up’s job

Backed by a powerful establishment, the interim government has done a fairly good job at executing IMF-mandated policies.