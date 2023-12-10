Changes to domicile system irk politicians, civil society

QUETTA: Political leaders and civil society members have expressed serious concerns over the caretaker government’s plan to replace the existing domicile rules with a PRC system.

The concerns were raised during a joint press conference addressed by Tahir Mehmood, Mobin Khilji, Akhtar Hussian Langove, Razaur Rehman, Tariq Butt and Malik Shoaib Awan.

They claimed the caretaker government would “exceed its mandate” if it takes any decision over the issue.

“Taking up the issue of local and domicile is also a violation of the Supreme Court’s stay order on the issue and resolutions passed by the Balochistan Assembly,” they said.

“Through the PRC system, everyone could be declared Baloch very easily, which will harm the interests of those living in the province for decades,” Mr Mehmood said.

The speakers expressed apprehensions on the committee formed over the issue. “We will not accept such a committee and would fully oppose it as the caretakers only have the mandate to conduct free, fair and transparent elections,” said Mr Langove.

Mr Rehman said the committee’s meeting, scheduled for December 11, should be cancelled.

They warned of protest and legal action if not taken into confidence before implementing any new measures.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2023