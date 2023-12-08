DAWN.COM Logo

Ex-finance minister Shaukat Tarin quits PTI, politics for good

Nadir Guramani Published December 8, 2023 Updated December 8, 2023 05:39pm

Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin announced on Friday that he had decided to quit PTI and politics for good, citing financial and health reasons for his decision.

Tarin told Dawn.com that the last two-and-a-half years had been “very challenging” for him both financially and due to his “deteriorating health” after “double Covid episodes during my time in office”.

“Therefore, at the insistence of my family and friends, I have decided to resign from active politics for good and move on,” Tarin said. “Hence, I am resigning from PTI and also from the Senate of Pakistan,” he said.

“I want to thank all those colleagues and friends who have helped me along this journey,” he added.

Tarin is the latest politician to part ways with the PTI. Over the past few months, a long list of politicians have quit the party after a nationwide crackdown was launched against it and hundreds of prominent leaders were arrested in reaction to the May 9 riots that broke out after Imran Khan’s arrest.

The most notable departures from the PTI in the aftermath of the May 9 violence have been Shireen Mazari, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Pervez Khattak and Farrukh Habib.

More to follow

