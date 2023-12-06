PML-N’s Nawaz, Shehbaz pay PML-Q’s Shujaat visit in Lahore

PML-N leaders Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday paid a visit to longtime political rival and PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence in Lahore.

On Nov 9, while answering a question regarding possible alliances, PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah confirmed that Nawaz and Shujaat would meet soon to discuss the matter.

Dawn had reported that during their meeting, PML-Q could be given the option to merge itself with the PML-N.

However, senior PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, in a statement released days later, had denied that a merger was being considered, clarifying that his party was open to the possibility of seat adjustments.

The planned meeting took place today, although a statement released by PML-N through its account on X did not mention any alliance.

The meeting between Nawaz and Shujaat was the first one since the former’s return to the country on October 21, the PML-N stated.

The meeting was attended by several other PML-N leaders, namely Maryam Nawaz Sanaullah, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Azam Nazir Tarar and Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Tariq Bashir Cheema, Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain and Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Jafar Khan Mandokhel and other party leaders were also present in the meeting.

Nawaz has met a number of leaders over the past month to either rope them in or form alliances ahead of the general elections, scheduled to be held on February 8.