Naseem Shah begins ‘light gym exercise, partial bowling practice’ at NCA in Lahore: PCB

Fast bowler Naseem Shah on Wednesday began the final stage of his rehabilitation, which allows him to do “light gym exercises” and “partial bowling practice”, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a press release.

Naseem picked up a shoulder injury during Pakistan’s Asia Cup campaign earlier this year, and ended up missing the World Cup.

The injury also kept him out of Pakistan’s tour of Australia, where they will play a three-match Test series.

Subsequently, Shah underwent shoulder surgery in the United Kingdom in October and remained there for two months for rehabilitation.

Today, the PCB said that what remains of Naseem’s rehabilitation is being conducted at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore under the care of a strength and conditioning coach, a physiotherapist and a doctor.

“He is doing light gym exercises and partial bowling practice and will start batting tomorrow,” the cricket board said.