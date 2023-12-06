DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 06, 2023

Naseem Shah begins ‘light gym exercise, partial bowling practice’ at NCA in Lahore: PCB

Dawn.com Published December 6, 2023 Updated December 6, 2023 06:40pm

Fast bowler Naseem Shah on Wednesday began the final stage of his rehabilitation, which allows him to do “light gym exercises” and “partial bowling practice”, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a press release.

Naseem picked up a shoulder injury during Pakistan’s Asia Cup campaign earlier this year, and ended up missing the World Cup.

The injury also kept him out of Pakistan’s tour of Australia, where they will play a three-match Test series.

Subsequently, Shah underwent shoulder surgery in the United Kingdom in October and remained there for two months for rehabilitation.

Today, the PCB said that what remains of Naseem’s rehabilitation is being conducted at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore under the care of a strength and conditioning coach, a physiotherapist and a doctor.

“He is doing light gym exercises and partial bowling practice and will start batting tomorrow,” the cricket board said.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Abject failure
Updated 06 Dec, 2023

Abject failure

Nepra must also order an internal inquiry to determine why its own officials dragged their feet and failed to take appropriate action against overbilling.
Hidden scars
06 Dec, 2023

Hidden scars

IN Pakistan, the spectre of gender-based violence casts a long, oppressive shadow over women and girls. Rooted in...
Organ trafficking
06 Dec, 2023

Organ trafficking

DESPITE legal safeguards being in place to crack down on the illicit organ transplantation racket, it is clear that...
Chilas bus attack
Updated 05 Dec, 2023

Chilas bus attack

Locals, particularly in Diamer and Kohistan, need to be on board to ensure that militants have no place to hide.
State’s insecurities
05 Dec, 2023

State’s insecurities

ONE hopes that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor’s recent remarks regarding the ‘less-than-ideal’ security...
Underage driving
05 Dec, 2023

Underage driving

SIX lives — all members of a single family — were recently lost in Lahore to the unabated menace of underage...