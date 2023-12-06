DAWN.COM Logo

Police nab rape, murder suspect a year after incident

Our Correspondent Published December 6, 2023 Updated December 6, 2023 07:32am

MUZAFFARGARH: Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested the suspect who had allegedly killed a 16-year-old girl after snatching her earrings and raping her on Oct 6, 2022, in Shah Jamal area.

Reports said the police found body of a girl in sugarcane fields last year.

District Police Officer Syed Hasnain Haider assigned the case to Shah Jamal Station House Office Zareef Khan.

Through extensive investigation with the assistance of the Forensic Science Agency, crime scene unit, and IT section, the DNAs of nine men were examined.

The DNA of suspect ‘A’ was found to match the sample obtained from the victim.

The suspect told the police that he had an alleged affair with the girl and he killed her when he found her expectant.

Police recovered gold earrings and murder weapon from the suspect. Police said the case had already been registered.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2023

