DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 06, 2023

UNGA adopts Pakistan’s proposals on disarmament, global security

Anwar Iqbal Published December 6, 2023 Updated December 6, 2023 07:08am

UNITED NATIONS: The UN General Assembly has adopted four resolutions proposed by Pakistan, aimed at advancing nuclear disarmament and bolstering global security measures.

Two of these resolutions garnered unanimous support, while the others received overwhelming approval, marking a significant step towards fostering regional and global stability and reflecting widespread support for Pakistan’s stance on these critical issues.

The first two resolutions, “Regional Disarmament” and “Confidence-building Measures in the Regional and Sub-regional Context” symbolised a collective commitment to fostering cooperation and trust among nations, crucial elements in mitigating conflicts and tensions.

Move reflects support for Islamabad’s stance on critical issues

The resolution on “Conve­ntional Arms Control at Regional and Sub-regional Levels” faced some resistance, with 186 out of 193 UN member states supporting it. Notably, India cast the sole dissenting vote, underscoring the geopolitical complexities surrounding arms control issues in South Asia.

Pakistan’s fourth resolution, titled “Conclusion of Effective International Arrangements to Assure Non-Nuclear-Weapon States Against the Use or Threat of Use of Nuclear Weapons,” received approval with 123 votes in favour.

One key aspect highlighted in the resolutions is the recognition of excessive conventional military danger in the regional context, implicitly referring to the situation in South Asia.

The proposed measures aim to address associated risks and encourage efforts to promote confidence-building measures at regional and sub-regional levels, fostering an environment conducive to easing tensions. Additionally, the resolutions emphasise the importance of further disarmament and nuclear non-proliferation measures, aligning with broader global objectives.

The resolution on conventional arms control at regional and sub-regional levels underscores the importance of maintaining a balance in states’ defence capabilities to strengthen peace and stability. This recognition underlines the need for strategic equilibrium to prevent destabilising military build-ups.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Abject failure
Updated 06 Dec, 2023

Abject failure

Nepra must also order an internal inquiry to determine why its own officials dragged their feet and failed to take appropriate action against overbilling.
Hidden scars
06 Dec, 2023

Hidden scars

IN Pakistan, the spectre of gender-based violence casts a long, oppressive shadow over women and girls. Rooted in...
Organ trafficking
06 Dec, 2023

Organ trafficking

DESPITE legal safeguards being in place to crack down on the illicit organ transplantation racket, it is clear that...
Chilas bus attack
Updated 05 Dec, 2023

Chilas bus attack

Locals, particularly in Diamer and Kohistan, need to be on board to ensure that militants have no place to hide.
State’s insecurities
05 Dec, 2023

State’s insecurities

ONE hopes that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor’s recent remarks regarding the ‘less-than-ideal’ security...
Underage driving
05 Dec, 2023

Underage driving

SIX lives — all members of a single family — were recently lost in Lahore to the unabated menace of underage...