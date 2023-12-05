Pakistan women beat New Zealand by 10 runs to complete historic T20 series win

The Pakistan women’s cricket team on Tuesday completed a historic series win over New Zealand after the Green Team defeated the Kiwis in the second T20 International game in a three-match series in Dunedin.

The series win would be the first series sweep for the women’s side outside of Asia and Ireland and their first series victory away from home since 2018.

The women’s team also made history on Sunday as they registered their maiden win over New Zealand, beating the hosts by seven wickets in the first Twenty20 International.

Today, all-rounder Aliya Riaz, who subsequently won the Player of the Match award, scored not-out 32 from 22 balls towards the tail end of the Pakistan innings to set a total of 137 for the loss of six wickets.

New Zealand managed 127 at the University of Otago Oval in their 20 overs after losing seven wickets with the match concluding in favour of the Green Team who won by 10 runs.

Wicketkeeper Batter Muneeba Ali Siddiqi scored 35 at the top of the order for Pakistan, with meaningful contributions coming from Bismah Maroof who scored 21 and skipper Nida Dar who made 14.

Fran Jones was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers as the 19-year-old took two in her four overs giving away 21 runs.

In response, New Zealand lost three wickets in the powerplay which hampered the chase for the Kiwis.

Runs from Georgia Plimmer and Rowe towards the end brought the Kiwis back into the game, however, the effort was in vain.

Fatima Sana took three wickets after giving away 22 runs in her four overs, and Sadia Iqbal took two wickets in her four overs for 29 runs.

The third and final T20I of the series will be played in Queensland on December 9.

Scores in brief: PAKISTAN 137-6 in 20 overs (Muneeba Ali 35, Aliya Riaz 32 not out, Nida Dar 14; Fran Jones 2-21)

NEW ZEALAND 127-7 in 20 overs (Georgia Plimmer 28 run out, Hannah Rowe 33; Fatima Sana 3-22)