3 children wounded in IED blast on Peshawar’s Warsak Road: police

Zahid Imdad | Arif Hayat Published December 5, 2023 Updated December 5, 2023 10:47am
Police and rescue officials gather at the site of an explosion in Peshawar on Tuesday — Photo provided by author
Three children were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast on Peshawar’s Warsak Road on Tuesday morning, rescue and police officials said.

According to Warsak Superintendent of Police Arshad Khan, the incident took place near the Peshawar Public School at around 9:10am.

Police and rescue teams were sent to the site as soon as the blast was reported, he told media persons, adding that the injured children were moved to a private hospital.

The official revealed that four kilogrammes of explosives, planted in a “cemented block” on the side of the road, were used in the blast. The area has been cordoned off and further investigation is under way, Khan added.

Meanwhile, spokesperson of the Peshawar Lady Reading Hospital told that Dawn.com the condition of two children was critical.

“All of them are aged between seven and 10,” Asim Khan stated, adding that none of the children were wearing a school uniform.

Earlier, Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Ahmed Faizi said windows of a nearby building and windshields of two Suzuki vans were shattered due to the intensity of the blast.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in recent months, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.

Last month, five people were killed and over 20 sustained injuries in a blast targeting police in KP’s Dera Ismail Khan.

According to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), the country experienced 34 per cent increase in anti-state violence last month.

It revealed that KP emerged as the most affected province, documenting 51 attacks, causing 54 fatalities and 81 injuries. Meanwhile, Balochistan recorded nine attacks, resulting in 18 fatalities, including that of 15 security forces personnel and three civilians.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

