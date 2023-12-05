DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 05, 2023

Judge not satisfied with FIA’s handling of Moonis case

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 5, 2023 Updated December 5, 2023 06:21am

LAHORE: A special court (central-I) has expressed dissatisfaction over the pace of the process to declare former federal minister Moonis Elahi a proclaimed offender (PO) in a money laundering case by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

A written order about the previous hearing by the court shows that Judge Tanvir Ahmad Sheikh was not satisfied with a report of the FIA on the proceedings against Moonis under sections 87 and 88 of CrPC.

The report revealed that proclamations had been sent to the residences of the suspect in Spain and the United Kingdom for execution.

The judge, in his order, observed that the report was not satisfactory but rather in violation of the law.

The judge said that no report was received back from the UK, which showed the FIA authorities were not pursuing the matter as per the law.

The judge observed that the FIA wasted precious time of the court as lapses in the process were culpable.

The judge ordered the FIA director to personally pursue the matter strictly in accordance with the law and get the needful done.

The judge would resume further hearing on Dec 14 when Moonis’ lawyer and pleader are directed to produce his client.

The FIA registered the case of alleged money laundering against Moonis and his family after he left the country. His father, PTI president Parvez Elahi, is also behind bars in multiple cases registered against him.

An accountability court has already declared Moonis a proclaimed offender in a case of alleged corruption in development projects.

The NAB accused Moonis of embezzling billions of rupees in the development projects.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Chilas bus attack
Updated 05 Dec, 2023

Chilas bus attack

Locals, particularly in Diamer and Kohistan, need to be on board to ensure that militants have no place to hide.
State’s insecurities
05 Dec, 2023

State’s insecurities

ONE hopes that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor’s recent remarks regarding the ‘less-than-ideal’ security...
Underage driving
05 Dec, 2023

Underage driving

SIX lives — all members of a single family — were recently lost in Lahore to the unabated menace of underage...
Electable politics
Updated 04 Dec, 2023

Electable politics

With the PTI still on the wrong side of the political equation, the prospects will be bright for whoever takes the lead.
War of narratives
04 Dec, 2023

War of narratives

MILITARILY, there is no match between the Israeli war machine, and the defenceless people of Gaza. On one side is a...
Returns on deposits
04 Dec, 2023

Returns on deposits

DESPITE the deceleration of deposit mobilisation, bank deposits have jumped to a record high of Rs25.6tr in FY23. ...