Judge not satisfied with FIA’s handling of Moonis case

LAHORE: A special court (central-I) has expressed dissatisfaction over the pace of the process to declare former federal minister Moonis Elahi a proclaimed offender (PO) in a money laundering case by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

A written order about the previous hearing by the court shows that Judge Tanvir Ahmad Sheikh was not satisfied with a report of the FIA on the proceedings against Moonis under sections 87 and 88 of CrPC.

The report revealed that proclamations had been sent to the residences of the suspect in Spain and the United Kingdom for execution.

The judge, in his order, observed that the report was not satisfactory but rather in violation of the law.

The judge said that no report was received back from the UK, which showed the FIA authorities were not pursuing the matter as per the law.

The judge observed that the FIA wasted precious time of the court as lapses in the process were culpable.

The judge ordered the FIA director to personally pursue the matter strictly in accordance with the law and get the needful done.

The judge would resume further hearing on Dec 14 when Moonis’ lawyer and pleader are directed to produce his client.

The FIA registered the case of alleged money laundering against Moonis and his family after he left the country. His father, PTI president Parvez Elahi, is also behind bars in multiple cases registered against him.

An accountability court has already declared Moonis a proclaimed offender in a case of alleged corruption in development projects.

The NAB accused Moonis of embezzling billions of rupees in the development projects.

