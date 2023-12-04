DAWN.COM Logo

inDrive integrates electric motorcycles into its fleet in Pakistan

Dawn.com Published December 4, 2023 Updated December 4, 2023 02:17pm

inDrive on Monday said it was partnering with Vlektra, an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, to introduce electric motorcycles to its fleet in the country.

According to a press release, it said: “This marked a significant milestone in the nation’s transportation landscape, driving the country towards a sustainable future.”

By doing so, InDrive said it has become the first ride-hailing company to integrate EVs. This move signifies a step towards reducing emissions and promoting environmental sustainability.

“This collaboration between inDrive and Vlektra marks an exciting step forward in our commitment to sustainability and innovation in Pakistan,” said Roman Ermoshin, director of the APAC region at inDrive.

“This partnership signifies our concerted effort to introduce electric bikes, driving a significant shift towards a cleaner, more eco-conscious future in the region.”

Fatiq Bin Khursheed, Co-founder of Vlektra, echoed this sentiment, stating, “Vlektra’s partnership with inDrive heralds a pioneering move in Pakistan’s ride-hailing landscape, introducing electric vehicles for sustainable mobility.

He added that the primary aim of this collaboration was to reduce emissions and promote eco-friendly transport.

In addition to this, InDrive launched a contest aimed at promoting awareness about EVs and environmental sustainability. The contest will reward the best-performing drivers with free EV bikes.

InDrive is a global ride-hailing platform founded in 2013. Overall, it operates in over 450 cities across 46 countries. It allows customers to set fares based on real-time demand and market conditions, ensuring a transparent pricing system for both passengers and drivers.

About Vlektra

Vlektra is a Pakistani startup which provides eco-friendly and sustainable electric vehicle solutions. Founded in 2021, Vlektra is “committed to reducing Pakistan’s carbon footprint and promoting sustainable mobility through its innovative EV technology.” The company offers a range of electric bikes and scooters designed for everyday use.

