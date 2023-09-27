DAWN.COM Logo

InDrive expands operations to five new cities across Pakistan

Dawn.com Published September 27, 2023 Updated September 27, 2023 05:17pm

Leading ride-hailing service InDrive on Wednesday announced that it is expanding operations to five new cities across Pakistan.

“In a move set to redefine the transportation landscape, InDrive is thrilled to announce its expansion into five new cities, including Larkana, Kāmoke, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, and Okara,” it said in a press release.

The company said the expansion would look to provide “seamless, convenient, and reliable mobility solutions” to a broader audience across the country.

InDrive further stated that it was dedicated to bringing innovative transportation options to both urban centres and suburban areas.

“The launch of InDrive in these cities marks a significant milestone, further solidifying the company’s position as the go-to choice for modern, efficient, and budget-friendly mobility,” the press release said.

It quoted the company’s public relations manager Sidra Khan as saying: “Our new service offers city residents the convenience of accessing transport from their homes, eliminating the need to venture out in search of it.

Both drivers and passengers stand to gain significant benefits, including time saved and the elimination of challenges associated with street hailing. This service addresses issues such as locating rides during odd hours like early mornings or late nights.“

She added that the ride-hailing service presented numerous benefits to drivers in small cities, including flexible opportunities, reduced unemployment, supplemental income, enhanced community connection, and positive contributions to the local economy.

“This expansion follows InDrive’s mission to connect people and places, while also contributing to the growth and development of the people in the region,” the press release concluded.

