Name and shame judges who legitimised martial laws, says PkMAP’s Achakzai

Saleem Shahid Published December 3, 2023 Updated December 3, 2023 08:41am
PKMAP chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai addresses a public meeting on Saturday.—PPI
QUETTA: Pashto­on­kh­­wa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Chairman Ma­­h­­mood Khan Achak­zai has said that Supreme Court judges who “legitimised martial laws” and deviated from the Cons­t­i­tution should be “named and reprimanded”, while those who stood by the Constitution should be acknowledged.

He was speaking at a public meeting at Ayub Stadium on Saturday to mark the 50th death anniversary of his father, Khan Abdul Samad Khan Achakzai.

The PkMAP leader said the country has been trapped in “a vicious circle” for the last 75 years and that now was the time to break that cycle with a truth and reconciliation commission.

He said the commission should identify the causes of democracy’s failure and determine those responsible for it.

Only elections cannot solve the existing problems, Mr Achakzai said. He suggested that a “stakeholders conference” should precede the elections.

He emphasised the need for deliberations to “forge a democratic path” and appealed to political leaders, including Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, to “rise to the occasion” and play their role in achieving civilian supremacy and steering the country out of uncertainty.

Talking about his late father, Mr Achakzai said he made sacrifices and spent half his life behind bars in the struggle for anti-imperialism and democracy.

The PkMAP leader said protesters’ demands in Chaman should be acce­pted and warned against human rights violations.

Those who violate any law should be presented in court instead of being forcefully disappeared.

Mr Achakzai urged the Afghan Taliban to promptly convene a grand jirga and form an “all-inclusive government” to address the looming threats.

The PkMAP leader paid tribute to his late father and said Pakh­tuns should set aside their political differences and the nation must not compromise on democracy.

PkMAP Secretary Ge­­neral Abdurahim Ziar­at­wal, while addressing the event, said PkMAP was born out of the National Awami Party, and these parties were registered in the names of Khan Abdul Samad Khan Achakzai and his son, Mahmood Khan Achakzai. He emphasised that no one would be allowed to usurp the parties.

Nawab Ayaz Khan Jogezai, former senator Abdurauf Lala, Talimand Khan, Dr Mohammad Ali, Mir Kalam Wazir, Amjad Tareen, Haroon Advocate and Sharraf Agha and other party leaders also spoke on the occasion.They paid tribute to Mr Samad, known as Khan Shaheed, and urged the Pakhtuns to unite to achieve their rights.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2023

