Key militant commander held in Mardan raid

Bureau Report Published December 3, 2023

PESHAWAR: The security forces arrested a key militant commander of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan during an operation carried out in Mardan district on Saturday, official sources said.

They said that during interrogation, the banned outfit’s member revealed about as huge cache of arms kept in the Khyber tribal district.

They added that later the weapons were recovered from area.

“The banned outfit’s militants had planned to carry out terror activities in the provincial capital. However, their plan has been foiled,” the official sources said, adding that the armed forces would never allow the enemy to succeed in its nefarious designs.

They said that the security forces would continue to carry out operations until the last militant was eliminated.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2023

