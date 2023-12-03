DAWN.COM Logo

Landlord in Muzaffargarh cuts off labourer’s ear, tortures his wife

Our Correspondent Published December 3, 2023

MUZAFFARGARH: A landlord allegedly cut off an ear of a poor labourer and subjected him and his wife to severe physical torture for not working at his house in Head Bakaini area of Jatoi tehsil, in the limits of Bet Mir Hazar police station, some 70km from here.

According to the police, a landlord, Parvez Daha, along with his men tortured labourer Nadeem and his wife Nausheen for not working at his house. The landlord cut off an ear of the labourer and took his wife hostage, the police added.

Nadeem was shifted to Jatoi Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in a critical condition and is undergoing treatment there.

On the order of District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Hasnain Haider, the police registered a case against Daha and his accomplices.

The DPO also directed the Jatoi sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) to ensure that the victim was provided proper treatment at the hospital. He ordered a probe into the incident.

As per police sources, the accused party is pressurising the victim for reconciliation.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2023

