DIG told to investigate killings of villagers in Sakrand to ‘ascertain facts’

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Friday directed the Shaheed Benazirabad DIG to conduct further investigation in order to ascertain real facts about the killing of four villagers during a raid of law enforcers in Sakrand in September this year.

The two-judge bench, headed by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto, also summoned the DIG to appear before it on Dec 14.

When the bench took up a petition seeking judicial probe into the incident for hearing, a report was submitted on behalf of the DIG in the light of last order about supervision of the investigation.

The DIG in his report submitted that he had met with the complainant and injured persons and they were satisfied with the investigation conducted by the local police.

It further said that the DIG met with the senior superintendent of police (SSP) Shaheed Benazirabad thrice along with members of special team and that the SSP had submitted a detailed report covering all evidence came on the record.

In compliance with the last order, SSP Haider Raza produced the complainant, Rahib Ali, legal heirs of the deceased and injured persons before the SHC.

The SSP also submitted the copies of charge sheets in both the FIRs as well as details of financial benefits to the victims and notification issued by the home department about compensation.

Representing the petitioners, Haider Imam Rizvi contended that the police had conducted malafide investigation and prepared fake reports.

He further submitted that several innocent persons were murdered and wounded, and asked the court that a judicial commission be constituted to probe the incident.

Prosecutor General Sindh Dr Faiz Shah argued that the provincial government had paid the compensation to the aggrieved families and the petition had now virtually become infructuous as the charge sheet had been filed before the competent court.

Representing Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Habib Ahmed also submitted that the charge sheet had been filed and alternative remedies were available to the petitioners to exhaust.

The complainant, injured and legal heirs of the deceased persons said that they did not know the absconding accused.

“In order ascertain the real facts, we think it appropriate to direct DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad to conduct further investigation of the case himself and appear in person before this court on the next date of hearing”, the bench in its order concluded.

Tahmasp Rasheed Razvi and two other lawyers had petitioned the SHC and said that in order to harass the villagers and save their own skin, the law enforcement agencies had lodged two FIRs in violation of the apex court’s judgement.

They sought a judicial inquiry into the incident.

They further maintained that four innocent men were killed and nine others injured, including women of the village of Mari Jalbani, in the raid carried out on Sept 28, while the law enforcement agencies had allegedly taken away relatives of the aggrieved families and local villagers, and their whereabouts were not known.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2023