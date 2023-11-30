DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 30, 2023

PM arrives in Dubai to attend COP28 summit

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 30, 2023 Updated November 30, 2023 07:18am
Kuwait city: Sheikh Talal Al Khaled Al Ahmad Al Sabah, the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kuwait, shakes hands with Chief of the Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir, while caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar looks on.—APP
Kuwait city: Sheikh Talal Al Khaled Al Ahmad Al Sabah, the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kuwait, shakes hands with Chief of the Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir, while caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar looks on.—APP

ISLAMABAD: After completing his two-day visit to Kuwait, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Wednesday reached Dubai to attend COP28 summit on climate change.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), UAE Minister for Justice Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, and the Pakistani diplomatic staff welcomed the prime minister at Dubai’s Al-Maktoum Airport.

The prime minister will head the Pakistani delegation at the 28th Conference of Parties and will attend the World Climate Action Summit on Dec 1 and 2.

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Federal Minister for Climate Change Ahmed Irfan Aslam and Energy Minister Muhammad Ali will also participate in the COP28.

“Despite its less than one per cent imprint in the global climate change factors, Pakistan is among the countries hugely affected by the changes,” the prime minister had said at a meeting he chaired before leaving for the UAE last week.

Mr Kakar was of the view that climate change was an issue of importance for countries like Pakistan and said the country was playing a positive role in the global climate debate through climate diplomacy.

“One-third of the country’s population is badly affected by the climate-induced floods,” he had said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Kakar concluded his two-day visit to Kuwait where he met top Kuwaiti leadership.

The prime minister and First Deputy Prime Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Talal Al Khaled Al Ahmad Al Sabah, in a meeting, underlined the importance of historical brotherly ties between the two countries.

During a meeting, they reaffirmed the desire to strengthen fraternal ties by transforming them into a mutually rewarding economic partnership.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir was also present during the meeting.

The leaders also witnessed the signing of seven agreements to attract multi-billion-dollar investment from Kuwait in various sectors of Pakistan, including food security/agriculture, hydel power, water supplies (safe drinking water and mining activities), establishment of mining fund to support mineral industry, technology zones development and mangrove preservation.

In addition, three MoUs were signed in the fields of culture and art, environment and sustainable development.

The leaders expressed satisfaction at the trajectory of relations and agreed to further strengthen these relations between the two countries.

Mr Kakar termed the agreements with Kuwait another milestone in the achievements which the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) platform was bringing to the country.

The prime minister prayed for the good health of Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Political sacrifice
Updated 30 Nov, 2023

Political sacrifice

Imran deserves praise for displaying political maturity in handling party's chairmanship transition.
‘Quick-fix’ nation
30 Nov, 2023

‘Quick-fix’ nation

THE impulse for policy prescriptions that will quickly ‘fix’ the rotten economy, create tens of hundreds of jobs...
Narcotics menace
30 Nov, 2023

Narcotics menace

WE are watching a tragedy unfold — the curse of substance abuse and addiction hits every fourth household in...
Sindh lawlessness
29 Nov, 2023

Sindh lawlessness

GOVERNMENTS come and go, but little has been done to control rampant crime across Sindh, particularly its lawless...
New compact
29 Nov, 2023

New compact

AS elections approach ever closer without any tangible improvement in the political atmosphere, there has been a...
Climate crossroads
Updated 29 Nov, 2023

Climate crossroads

As Pakistan presents its case at COP28, the focus must be on ensuring that the L&D fund.