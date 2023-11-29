DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 29, 2023

Conflicting views on cause of death of minor boy abandoned at Karachi hospital

Imtiaz Ali Published November 29, 2023 Updated November 29, 2023 08:31pm

The body of a minor boy was abandoned at Karachi’s Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) on Wednesday, officials said. While police stated that the child died in a road accident, the police surgeon said his injuries suggested he was sexually and physically abused.

Safdar Mashwani, the Saddar police station house officer (SHO), told Dawn.com that CCTV footage showed that two men travelling in a car arrived at the hospital’s emergency department earlier in the day with the boy, who was injured at the time.

He said that the hospital staff asked the men accompanying the boy to get a slip made. Before this could happen, the boy died and the suspects fled, he said.

According to the SHO, the child, a resident of Qayyumabad, left his home at 9:30am and the purported road accident occurred at 11:00am.

Mashwani said it appeared that the accident had occurred near Qayumabad within the limits of the Defence police station. He said the number plate of the car the boy was brought to the hospital in had been traced and efforts were under way to trace the suspects.

Meanwhile, South Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Syed Asad Raza took notice of the incident. He directed the Saddar SHO to obtain CCTV footage of the surrounding areas, immediately trace the car and ascertain the facts.

Raza told Dawn.com that the incident was an “accident case” — a claim disputed by police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed.

“The body of a minor boy was brought to the JPMC emergency by two unidentified people around noon,” she said, adding that the deceased appeared to be between four to five years of age.

She said that a post mortem examination was conducted and the child had “multiple injuries all over the body”.

“Findings [are] suggestive of chronic abuse — both physical and sexual,” she said, adding that “all visceral samples and swabs have been collected and cause of death kept reserved”.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Sindh lawlessness
29 Nov, 2023

Sindh lawlessness

GOVERNMENTS come and go, but little has been done to control rampant crime across Sindh, particularly its lawless...
New compact
29 Nov, 2023

New compact

AS elections approach ever closer without any tangible improvement in the political atmosphere, there has been a...
Climate crossroads
Updated 29 Nov, 2023

Climate crossroads

As Pakistan presents its case at COP28, the focus must be on ensuring that the L&D fund.
Climate resilience
28 Nov, 2023

Climate resilience

It is critical to ensure climate resilience of the economy through sound climate-related public investment management.
Condemned to die
28 Nov, 2023

Condemned to die

ANOTHER day in Kohistan, another jirga-mandated murder of a girl. Her ‘crime’: dancing with boys in a video that...
Price of politics
28 Nov, 2023

Price of politics

THE big parties are not at all shy about the high price they have set on political ambition. According to a recent...