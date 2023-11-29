PM Kakar to meet top Kuwaiti leadership during 2-day visit

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar arrived at Kuwait’s Bayan Palace on Wednesday to hold talks with the country’s top leadership.

Last night, the premier — who recently wrapped up his trip to the United Arab Emirates — landed in Kuwait to cement ties with the Gulf state.

Today, First Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad, who also serves as Kuwait’s interior minister, received PM Kakar upon his arrival.

On the occasion, the prime minister was presented with a guard of honour and the national anthems of both countries were played.

According to the PM’s Office (PMO), the premier is accompanied by caretaker finance minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar, energy minister Muhammad Ali, commerce counterpart Gohar Ejaz and law minister Ahmad Irfan Aslam. Interim Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi is also part of the delegation.

The premier will meet Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber, an earlier PMO press release had said.

PM Kakar was also due to meet his counterpart Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad but the latter was admitted to a hospital due to an emergency health problem and his condition is stable, the state news agency Kuna reported.

It is unclear if the meeting will still take place.

The leaders are expected to sign several me­­m­­orandums of understanding (MoUs) pertaining to mutual cooperation in various sectors including manpower, information technology, minerals and mining, food security, energy and defence.

The PMO said a “new era of economic cooperation” between the two countries will begin with the visit.

COAS Munir meets Kuwaiti crown prince

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir on Tuesday met Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al Jaber Al Sabah during an official visit to the Gulf state, Kuwaiti news agency Kuna reported.

The army chief was accompanied by a delegation comprising interim Law Minister Ahmad Irfan Aslam, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kuwait Malik Mohammad Farooq and other officials.

It added that 2023 marked the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Kuwait.

The prime minister arrived in Kuwait on a two-day visit on Tuesday after wrapping up his trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Upon his arrival, Kuwait’s Minister for Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr Jassim Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ostad received the caretaker premier.

Earlier, PM Kakar and COAS Munir visited the UAE where MoUs pertaining to investment cooperation were signed that would unlock “multi-billion dollars” in funding from the Mideast state.