Caretaker PM Kakar reaches Kuwait to cement ties

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar after completing his two-day official visit to Abu Dhabi on Tuesday evening reached Kuwait, where several me­­m­­orandums of understanding (MoUs) are expected to be inked between the two states in different fields.

During his two-day visit, the caretaker premier will meet Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al Jaber Al Sabah and his Kuwait counterpart Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Sabah.

As the year 2023 marked the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Kuwait, the two sides are likely to sign MoUs in several fields, including food security, manpower, information technology, mineral exploration, energy and defence.

Earlier upon his arrival, Kuwait’s Minister for Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr Jassim Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ostad received the caretaker premier, who was seen off at Al Bateen Airport by the UAE Minister for Energy and Infrastructure in Abu Dhabi.

Before leaving Abu Dhabi, PM Kakar visited Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and offered fateha at the mausoleum of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and recalled visionary leadership of the founding father of the UAE that enriched the culture of tolerance and peaceful coexistence among various nations of the world.

He recalled late Sheikh Zayed’s close relationship with the people and the leadership of Pakistan.

During the visit, the prime minister was briefed about the mosque’s noble message that highlights notions of coexistence, tolerance, and openness to other cultures, inspired by the nation’s late founder’s rich legacy. He was also apprised about the mosque’s leading role in highlighting the Islamic culture’s true essence and promoting cross-cultural communication worldwide.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi and Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmzi also accompanied the premier.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is a masterpiece of modern Islamic architecture with capacity to accommodate over 40,000 visitors. Sheikh Zayed Mosque is the largest mosque in the UAE and third largest in the world.

PM briefs Gates on polio fight

According to the Prime Minister Office (PMO), PM Kakar, amid his visit to Middle East, received a phone call from Bill Gates, co-chair of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF).

During the conversation, the PM and Mr Gates followed up on their discussion in New York when they last met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

The prime minister appreciated the Gates Foundation’s support to the government’s efforts to secure a polio-free Pakistan. He briefed

Mr Gates on the polio vaccination drive currently in progress across Pakistan. The issues of malnutrition and maternal health also came under discussion.

The PM expressed satisfaction at the excellent cooperation between the government and the foundation. He assured Mr Gates that the government was fully committed to delivering on the promise of a healthier, safer and financially inclusive Pakistan and counted on reliable partners such as his foundation in this endeavour.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2023